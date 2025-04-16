Hernandez (illness) is starting in right field and batting in the cleanup spot against the Rockies on Wednesday, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Hernandez missed the Dodgers' last two games while battling through a stomach bug, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to return to the lineup for Wednesday's series finale. He's begun the season slashing .286/.309/.563 with two stolen bases, nine runs scored, five home runs and 16 RBI in 68 plate appearances.