Hernandez signed a three-year, $66 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hernandez has been very open about his desire to remain with the Dodgers since winning the World Series during his first season in Los Angeles, and the two sides have now officially worked out a deal to keep him in town for a few more years. The 32-year-old is coming off a regular season in which he slashed .272/.339/.501 with a career-high 33 homers, 84 runs scored, 99 RBI and 12 stolen bases. He'll presumably reprise his role as the Dodgers' everyday left fielder and will be surrounded by All-Stars in the starting lineup, giving Hernandez high potential to remain a coveted fantasy asset in 2025.