Gonsolin agreed to a one-year, $5.4 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Gonsolin missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of 2023. He managed to begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City in September, and across three outings he allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 12 over 7.2 innings. The 30-year-old right-hander should be available for the start of spring training.