Gonsolin (1-0) earned the win in Wednesday's 12-7 victory over the Marlins, allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out nine.

It was an impressive return to the mound for Gonsolin, who missed the first month of the season with a back injury after missing all of the 2024 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery. With Blake Snell (shoulder) and Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) both sidelined, Gonsolin should provide much-needed reinforcement to the Dodgers' rotation. The right-hander currently lines up for a rematch with the Marlins on the road in his next outing.