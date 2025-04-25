Gonsolin (back) is likely to return from the 15-day injured list next week to make his 2025 debut with the Dodgers, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers went with a bullpen game Wednesday the last time the team required a fifth starter, so Gonsolin should be in line to fill that spot in the rotation the next time it comes up Tuesday against the Marlins. Gonsolin didn't pitch for the Dodgers and was limited to just three minor-league rehab starts in 2024 while he completed his recovery from Tommy John surgery, and he opened this season on the IL after tweaking his back in spring training while lifting weights. The right-hander was cleared to begin pitching in minor-league games April 3 and made the fourth start of his rehab assignment Wednesday, covering five innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City and allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three. He built up to 79 pitches (49 strikes) in that outing, so Gonsolin should be ready to handle a traditional starter's workload if the Dodgers activate him during the upcoming week.