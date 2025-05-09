Now Playing

Gonsolin will start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Gonsolin was slated to start Tuesday against the Athletics, but the Dodgers will bypass a bullpen game Sunday and instead start him on regular rest. Gonsolin has been sharp in two starts this season, maintaining a 17:2 K:BB across 11 frames of work.

