Gonsolin will start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Gonsolin was slated to start Tuesday against the Athletics, but the Dodgers will bypass a bullpen game Sunday and instead start him on regular rest. Gonsolin has been sharp in two starts this season, maintaining a 17:2 K:BB across 11 frames of work.
