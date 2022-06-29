Turner went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 7-4 loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.

Turner took advantage of the thin Colorado air to hit his eleventh home run of the season. The consensus first-round fantasy pick heading into the season has been consistent all year long, and now has 54 RBI to go along with 15 stolen bases and an elite .311 batting average which places him 13th best in the category.