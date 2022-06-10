Turner went 1-for-4 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in an 11-9 victory against the White Sox on Thursday.

Turner used his speed to manufacture a run in the fifth inning, reaching on an infield single, promptly swiping second base and coming around to score on a Max Muncy double. The star shortstop also drew a much-discussed intentional walk on a 1-2 pitch in the sixth, and he was brought home when Muncy followed with a three-run homer. While Turner's .835 OPS is on pace for his lowest mark in four seasons, he's once again been one of fantasy's most valuable performers with a .302/.358/.477 slash line, seven homers, 30 runs, 46 RBI and 13 thefts over 246 plate appearances.