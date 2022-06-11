Buehler's elbow MRI results are not yet known, but he'll be placed on the injured list shortly and will miss "a good bit of time" per manager Dave Roberts, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Buehler struggled to an 8.76 ERA over his last three starts and exited with elbow discomfort after just four innings Friday against the Giants. While neither a specific diagnosis nor an exact timeline for his return has been revealed at this point, the fact that the Dodgers are already expecting an extended absence even before his MRI has been completed doesn't look like a good sign. Andrew Heaney (shoulder) could return next weekend, though he's hardly a like-for-like replacement for a pitcher of Buehler's caliber.