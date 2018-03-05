Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Could see big innings jump
Buehler could throw 140 to 150 innings this year, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Buehler threw 98 innings across four levels last season, including a 9.1-inning stint in the majors in September. The 23-year-old righty is likely to begin the year in the rotation at Triple-A Oklahoma City, but the Dodgers like to rotate through a large number of pitchers and Buehler has the talent to stick with the big club when he does arrive. Buehler's value in redraft leagues will depend on what portion of those 140 to 150 innings are thrown in the majors, though this is at least a small increase over the 135-inning cap reported earlier in the offseason.
