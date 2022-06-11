Buehler was diagnosed with a right forearm strain Saturday and placed on the 15-day injured list.

Buehler was pulled from his start Friday against the Giants with what was originally called elbow discomfort, but the diagnosis has been updated to a forearm strain following an MRI. A forearm strain is sometimes the first sign of an issue which winds up requiring Tommy John surgery, a procedure which Buehler underwent back in 2015. While there's been no indication so far that this specific injury will require such a surgery, manager Dave Roberts did say that the righty will miss "a good bit of time," so don't expect him back on the mound any time soon. Michael Grove was recalled to take his place on the roster.