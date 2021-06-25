Buehler (7-1) took the loss in Thursday's 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Cubs, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Buehler and Chicago starter Zach Davies were engaged in a tight pitchers' duel until he allowed a Willson Contreras two-run homer in the sixth to go down 3-0. He still pitched well enough to earn a quality start but that would be far from enough as Los Angeles was no-hit by the Chicago staff. The loss was Buehler's first since 2019 and snaps a 23-start lossless stretch for the 26-year-old right hander.