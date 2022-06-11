Buehler will receive an MRI on his right elbow Saturday morning, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Buehler was pulled from Friday's contest against the Giants after four innings, and it was later disclosed that he is dealing with right elbow discomfort. Ardaya reports that the right-hander has dealt with discomfort in the elbow for years, and Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times explains that Buehler attempted to keep pitching when something "grabbed" in the elbow Friday only to discover that the issue didn't go away. The Dodgers -- and fantasy managers who roster Buehler -- will be holding their collective breaths while waiting to see what Saturday's MRI reveals.