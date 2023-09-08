Buehler (elbow) will miss the rest of the 2023 season.

Buehler has been on the shelf all season while recovering from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in August 2022. He threw two scoreless innings during his first rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. However, with the Dodgers shifting their focus to getting Buehler ready for the start of 2024, it's unclear whether the 29-year-old righty will continue making rehab appearances in the minors.