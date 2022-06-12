Buehler's MRI revealed a flexor strain in his right elbow Saturday which will prevent him from throwing for 6-to-8 weeks, but the Dodgers aren't calling him done for the season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The positive spin on Buehler's injury is that it's believed to be manageable via rest and rehab rather than surgery, but that's where the optimism ends. The given timeline means he won't even pick up a baseball until sometime in late July or early August, and the length of his absence means he'll have to fully build back up to full speed at that point. That puts his likely return sometime in September and means that even a minor setback could end his regular season.