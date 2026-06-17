Dodgers' Will Klein: Continues to work in high leverage

Klein notched a hold against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, walking one batter in a hitless and scoreless inning of work.

After Justin Wrobleski gave the Dodgers six scoreless innings, manager Dave Roberts turned to Klein in the seventh to keep the shutout going. The right-hander came through, issuing a leadoff walk but getting out of the frame having faced the minimum thanks to a double play. Klein had just one hold across 14 regular-season appearances last year, but he's already collected 10 holds (along with one save) through 25 outings in 2026. He's earned the higher-leverage role with a 2.12 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 31:22 K:BB across 29.2 innings.