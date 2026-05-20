Klein struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

The Dodgers took the lead in the top of the ninth inning, and they'd already deployed Alex Vesia, Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott in previous frames to keep the game tied. That left the save chance to Klein, and got the job done on 10 pitches (seven strikes) for his first big-league save. Klein has added four holds over his last eight appearances, indicating he's getting a bit more leverage work. On the year, he has a 2.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 19.1 innings. Tuesday's usage likely isn't going to lead to many more saves for the right-hander, as he has mostly worked as a middle reliever this year.