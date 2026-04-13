Klein allowed two hits and issued one walk while striking out four batters over two scoreless relief innings against the Rangers on Sunday.

Klein entered in the eighth inning with no outs and two runners on base. He allowed a single to allow one inherited runner to score and uncorked a wild pitch to permit the second inherited runner to cross the plate, but the righty reliever struck out the final two hitters in the frame to escape additional damage. Klein had a less eventful ninth inning, allowing an infield single but facing the minimum amount of batters thanks to a caught-stealing. Despite not being his sharpest Sunday, Klein lowered his season ERA to 1.17 through 7.2 innings. He's posted a 9:3 K:BB and has a win (but no holds or saves) on his ledger.