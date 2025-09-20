The Dodgers recalled Klein from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

Klein owns a 3.38 ERA through 10.2 innings with the Dodgers this season but hasn't enjoyed the same success in Triple-A, where he carries a 6.23 ERA and 1.75 WHIP through 43.1 frames. Despite his performance in the minors, the Dodgers will bring him back onto the big-league roster to replace Michael Kopech (knee) in the bullpen. Klein will likely be limited to low-leverage situations.