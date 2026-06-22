Dodgers' Will Klein: Working as opener Monday

Klein will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher in Monday's game in Minnesota, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

He'll draw his second start of the season, but Klein is likely to be limited to an inning or two before left-hander Eric Lauer steps in to work in bulk relief. The 26-year-old righty has emerged as a key high-leverage arm out of the bullpen for the Dodgers this season, notching two wins, one save and 10 holds while pitching to a 2.37 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB in 30.1 innings.