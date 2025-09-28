Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Smith (hand) responded well to taking swings in the batting cage Saturday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers aren't closing the door on Smith being available for the team's three-game wild-card series that begins Tuesday, but Roberts noted that the catcher's availability would be contingent on him taking live at-bats Monday without issue. If the Dodgers opt to hold Smith out for the opening round of the playoffs, Ben Rortvedt and Dalton Rushing would serve as their options behind the plate. Smith has been on the shelf since Sept. 13 due to a hairline fracture in his right hand.