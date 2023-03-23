The Dodgers optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez spent a brief period of time in the majors with Arizona last season, but spent most of the year in Triple-A with a .241/.349/.324 slash line across 298 plate appearances. Hernandez has had a very strong spring, going 8-for-30 at the plate with two RBI and three stolen bases, but will need to show more in Triple-A before he can contribute for the big-league club.
