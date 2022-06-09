McKinstry was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
McKinstry will return to Oklahoma City after being recalled last Thursday, going 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in his only appearance Friday. The move was made in correspondence with Max Muncy (elbow) being activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday. McKinstry will likely remain a top candidate for a call up as the season goes on.
