The Pirates released German on Tuesday.

Per Robert Murray of FanSided.com, German exercised an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract. German had made 11 starts between Single-A Bradenton and Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a 5.36 ERA and 48:28 K:BB over 50.1 innings in 10 appearances at the latter stop. The 31-year-old holds a career 4.41 ERA over parts of six major-league seasons and is now free to sign with another organization. Murray notes that the Pirates are open to re-signing the righty.