Elliott retired from professional baseball earlier this spring, citing personal reasons, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Elliott's decision to step away from the game is a surprise, given that the 24-year-old lefty was viewed as one of the top arms in the upper levels of the Padres' minor-league system. A 2019 10th-round draft pick, Elliott split time between Double-A San Antonio and High-A Fort Wayne in 2021, compiling a 3.06 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 70.2 innings. He was dealing with a shoulder injury late in the season, but it's unclear if that factored into his decision to retire.