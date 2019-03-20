Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Draft Strategies, and Baseball is Back!

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

The Mariners and Athletics made the Tokyo Dome look rather small in Seattle's 9-7 victory Wednesday that opened the Major League 2019 season.

Dee Gordon stole a base, Domingo Santana hit a grand slam and Matt Chapman looks healthy after a great spring and opening day. Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some thoughts on the opener and discuss key takeaways from yesterday's 12-team H2H Points mock draft (9:05).

Gordon's steal was a big thing, at least for those in Roto leagues, but Chapman's big game included a double and three-run homer.

"We probably just need to accept he's over the injury," Cummings said of Chapman, whose prospects were dimmed a bit by shoulder surgery in December.

"I think you start considering him (in drafts) around Round 10 .... I would take him over Josh Donaldson, and one guy going well ahead of him I'd definitely take him over is Miguel Andujar.

"I would not take him over Justin Turner. I would not take him over Travis Shaw."

We also cover:

How to draft RPs, when some trendy rookie SPs are being drafted (15:48) what to do when your SP strategy gets thrown off (17:48) and how league size changes the way you draft (23:43)

News and notes (26:00) as we cover the Yu Darvish injury, the Mike Trout contract, the MIL bullpen and more.

Fantasy Regulators Part One (33:15)

Reviewing our draft strategies for H2H Points (36:30), H2H categories (43:10) and Roto leagues (49:10)

Fantasy Regulators Part Two!



