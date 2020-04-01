Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ranking the top 100 prospects for 2020

Guys, prospects.

You know what I'm talking about. They're young, they're good and they're due to arrive sometime soon.

How soon? Well, it varies. I've assessed the likelihood of a 2020 contribution for each of these 100, with designations ranging from "pencil him in" to "don't count on it."

But why even bother with a "don't count on it?" Hey, dynasty leagues are all the rage these days, and in dynasty leagues, tomorrow is nearly as important as today. Impact and upside reign over proximity, blurring the line between the Fantasy world and the real world.

But the line still exists, so here's what distinguishes my Fantasy-specific prospect rankings from "traditional" prospect rankings:

Proximity does matter to a degree. It's not the most important factor, but if a prospect has a reasonable chance of being a mixed-league asset in 2020, I'd like to include him. It's most noticeable toward the back end of my top 100 -- a range that tends to vary from list to list anyway.

As a general rule, I prefer the higher-reward prospects over the lower-risk ones. Dynasty leagues are typically smaller than 30 teams, so the threshold for a game-changing talent is higher than in real life.

The only extent to which defense matters is in what it says about a player's overall athleticism, which can suggest something about his upside. It might also ease or complicate his path to the big leagues, but overall, it's not a major consideration here.

To qualify for this list, a player must still be rookie-eligible, meaning no more than 130 at-bats, 50 innings or 45 days on the active roster (September excluded). And it's always worth pointing out that a top-100 list only scratches the surface of what the minor leagues have to offer. Every one of these players is a significant dynasty asset, so if you prefer No. 74 to No. 58, you won't get much argument from me.

1. Wander Franco, SS, Rays

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .327 BA (425 AB), 9 HR, 27 2B, 18 SB, .885 OPS, 56 BB, 35 K

That Franco is No. 1 on this list even though he has virtually no chance of reaching the majors this year should tell you the level of talent in play here. The areas where he already excels -- strike-zone awareness, pitch recognition and plate coverage -- suggest the sky's the limit as he matures physically.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

2. Luis Robert, OF, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .328 BA (503 AB), 32 HR, 36 SB, 1.001 OPS, 28 BB, 129 K

The long-term deal Robert signed in January was enough to move him up two spots here, clarifying his timetable and affirming his major-league readiness. The poor plate discipline makes him less than can't-miss, but the tools are so loud and the stolen bases in such demand that you have to push all your chips in.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

3. Jesus Luzardo, SP, Athletics

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, high Class A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 2-1, 2.51 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 43 IP, 8 BB, 57 K

Major-league stats: 0-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 12 IP, 3 BB, 16 K

Though he's typically just the third or fourth pitcher on traditional prospect lists, whatever flaws Luzardo has I'm not seeing. Three plus pitches. Excellent command. His durability may be in question after he surrendered most of 2019 to injury, but he debuted strong and already has a rotation spot to lose.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

4. Gavin Lux, 2B, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .347 BA (458 AB), 26 HR, 10 SB, 1.028 OPS, 61 BB, 102 K

Major-league stats: .240 BA (75 AB), 2 HR, 2 SB, .705 OPS, 7 BB, 24 K

After taking a wrecking ball to the Pacific Coast League with a .392 batting average, 13 homers and 1.197 OPS in 49 games, Lux didn't do enough in a late-season look to assure himself an opening day job. But his sparkling minor-league track record is supported by an advanced approach and lightning-quick bat.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

5. Jo Adell, OF, Angels

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .289 BA (305 AB), 10 HR, 7 SB, .834 OPS, 30 BB, 94 K

The upside for Adell is evident from the way he rockets the ball to all fields, and the tools are loud enough that he's due for a Luis Robert-like leap statistically, namely with the homers and steals. He may reach the majors before it happens, though a poor late-season showing at Triple-A slowed his momentum.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

6. MacKenzie Gore, SP, Padres

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 9-2, 1.69 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 101 IP, 28 BB, 135 K

After a season highlighted by a 1.02 ERA in the hitter-friendly California League, Gore has become most evaluators' preferred pitching prospect. Delivering four plus pitches, including two wipeout breaking balls, with big reach and a high leg kick, he's Walker Buehler with all the deceptiveness of a funky left-hander.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

7. Casey Mize, SP, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 8-3, 2.55 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 109 1/3 IP, 23 BB, 106 K

You shouldn't overlook Mize's 0.92 ERA in 13 starts before shoulder troubles set in, which included a no-hitter in his Double-A debut. The stuff -- in particular, a plus-plus splitter -- lends itself to a big strikeout total, but it's almost like the top overall pick in 2018 was too efficient to make good on it in Year 1.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

8. Dylan Carlson, OF, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .292 BA (489 AB), 26 HR, 20 SB, .914 OPS, 58 BB, 116 K

Like many developing switch-hitters, Carlson struggled to find his swing from the left side, and the aggressive assignments early in his minor-league career couldn't have helped. But boy, did it all come together last year, revealing him to be a well-rounded player with no discernible weakness.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

9. Carter Kieboom, SS, Nationals

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .303 BA (412 AB), 16 HR, 24 2B, .902 OPS, 68 BB, 100 K

Major-league stats: .128 BA (39 AB), 2 HR, .491 OPS, 4 BB, 16 K

The Nationals added some low-cost, low-impact veterans this offseason to push him, but Kieboom is in line to take over either for Anthony Rendon at third base or Brian Dozier at second. He clearly wasn't ready when Trea Turner got hurt early last year, but he's a mature hitter with a low-risk offensive profile.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

10. Alex Kirilloff, OF, Twins

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .283 BA (375 AB), 9 HR, 18 2B, .756 OPS, 29 BB, 76 K

After battling through a wrist injury much of last year, Kirilloff hit five of his nine home runs in the season's final month, which wasn't as eye-opening as his .348 batting average, 20 homers, 44 doubles and .970 OPS in 2018 but offered some hope at the end of what was widely regarded as a lost season for a premier hitting talent.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

11. Alec Bohm, 3B, Phillies

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .305 BA (475 AB), 21 HR, 30 2B, .896 OPS, 57 BB, 73 K

At 6-feet-5, Bohm would seem to be geared for power. But while he's not lacking for it, bat control seems to be even more his game, which probably makes for a higher ceiling overall. His size could push him to first base eventually, but with the Maikel Franco era ending in Philadelphia, the hot corner is open for him.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

12. Jarred Kelenic, OF, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .291 BA (443 AB), 23 HR, 20 SB, .904 OPS, 50 BB, 111 K

Despite his youth, the Mariners had trouble slowing down Kelenic, who showed remarkable polish last year in his ability to work the count, go with a pitch and handle same-handed pitchers. The speed may translate to the majors, too.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

13. Andrew Vaughn, 1B, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .278 BA (205 AB), 6 HR, 17 2B, .832 OPS, 30 BB, 38 K

It takes a special kind of bat to elevate a true first baseman with a limited defensive profile to the No. 3 overall pick, but Vaughn, who was drafted there last year, profiles as exactly that, combining an advanced approach with excellent strike-zone judgment and prodigious power. A Paul Goldschmidt-like outcome isn't far-fetched.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

14. Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, short-season Class A, low Class A

Minor-league stats: .254 BA (130 AB), 4 HR, 8 2B, .774 OPS, 20 BB, 27 K

Though subject to the usual pitfalls of the catching profession, the top pick in 2019 has no discernible flaws either offensively or defensively and, fittingly, should move quickly. Dynasty leaguers are reluctant to invest in catchers because of their slow development and relatively limited impact, but Rutschman is special.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

15. Michael Kopech, SP, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Did not play -- injured

2018 minors: 7-7, 3.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 126 1/3 IP, 60 BB, 170 K

2018 majors: 1-1, 5.02 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 14 1/3 IP, 2 BB, 15 K

When Kopech learned to dial back his triple-digit fastball midway through 2018, it led to remarkably improved control that propelled him to the majors with a 1.84 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 12.1 K/9 over his final seven minor-league starts. If he returns as good as new from Tommy John surgery, he's a possible ace.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

16. Nate Pearson, SP, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 5-4, 2.30 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 101 2/3 IP, 27 BB, 119 K

After he lost most of 2018 to a fractured forearm, the Blue Jays were unusually cautious with Pearson's workload, having him alternate between five innings and two innings for his first 17 starts. So while he dominated, his arsenal wasn't fully tested. Still, there's little doubting the 80-grade fastball, which regularly tops triple digits.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

17. Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .326 BA (328 AB), 12 HR, 26 2B, .929 OPS, 25 BB, 76 K

Rodriguez will rank higher on lists that can afford to be more farsighted and possibly should here as well, but I tend to play it cautiously with teenagers who've barely faced advanced competition. This teenager seems unusually polished, though, and went 30 for 65 in his small taste of advanced competition.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

18. Forrest Whitley, SP, Astros

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 3-7, 7.99 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 59 2/3 IP, 44 BB, 86 K

Between the early-season shoulder woes and the mechanical tweaks to combat them, Whitley lost all command of the strike zone in 2019 but bounced back in the Arizona Fall League with a 2.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 11.5 K/9 in six starts. He's no longer the game's top pitching prospect, but the stuff is intact.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

19. Brendan Rodgers, 2B, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .350 BA (143 AB), 9 HR, 10 2B, 1.035 OPS, 14 BB, 27 K

Major-league stats: .224 BA (76 AB), 2 2B, .522 OPS, 4 BB, 27 K

Continually hyped since the Rockies picked him third overall in 2015, Rodgers was making his strongest impression yet last year only to have it end early because of a torn labrum in his shoulder. The Rockies infield is overstocked as it is, but his pedigree should earn him preferential treatment when healthy.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

20. Joey Bart, C, Giants

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .278 BA (313 AB), 16 HR, .824 OPS, 21 BB, 71 K

The third pick in 2018 is nearly as can't-miss as Adley Rutschman and the heir apparent to a broken-down Buster Posey, but a broken hand early on kept him from putting his best foot forward. He did hit .315 with 10 homers and .928 OPS over his final 42 games, though, before crushing the Arizona Fall League.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

21. Royce Lewis, SS, Twins



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .236 BA (517 AB), 12 HR, 22 SB, .661 OPS, 38 BB, 123 K

A former No. 1 overall pick, Lewis gets more leeway than the average prospect, and it helps that he rebounded to hit .353 with three homers in a .975 OPS in the Arizona Fall League, capturing MVP honors. He may need to simplify his mechanics to meet his upside as a hitter, but a stud outcome remains possible.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

22. Brendan McKay, SP, Rays

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 6-0, 1.10 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 73 2/3 IP, 18 BB, 102 K

Major-league stats: 2-4, 5.14 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 49 IP, 16 BB, 56 K

In the end, McKay's bat couldn't keep up with his arm, which so thoroughly carved up every minor-league level that the Rays were forced to ditch the two-way experiment to get him in their rotation last summer. He may lack an ace ceiling, his success depending more on control and pitch variety than pure stuff, but the floor is high.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

23. A.J. Puk, SP, Athletics

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 4-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 25 1/3 IP, 10 BB, 38 K

Major-league stats: 2-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 11 1/3 IP, 5 BB, 13 K

Standing an intimidating 6-feet-7, Puk gets the sort of extension that makes his high-90s fastball appear even faster and, when paired with a wipeout slider, invites Randy Johnson comparisons. There are some control issues to sort out, especially after Tommy John surgery, but he'll be a bat-missing extraordinaire.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

24. Cristian Pache, OF, Braves

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .277 BA (487 AB), 12 HR, 9 3B, 36 2B, .802 OPS, 43 BB, 122 K

Already a game-changer in center field, there's a belief Pache is just beginning to find himself at the plate and could be poised for a Ronald Acuna-style breakthrough in the years ahead. He has already made huge strides shortening his swing and recognizing pitches, and his premium athleticism hints of more to come.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

25. C.J. Abrams, SS, Padres

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, low Class A

Minor-league stats: .393 BA (150 AB), 3 HR, 15 SB, 1.083 OPS, 11 BB, 14 K

The bat skills are what stood out most in the sixth overall pick's first taste of professional ball, even beyond his 70-grade foot speed. It opens up a whole new world of possibilities for a player who was thought to have limited power potential but clearly has a knack for barreling up the ball.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

26. Matt Manning, SP, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Double-A

Minor-league stats: 11-5, 2.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 133 2/3 IP, 38 BB, 148 K

Evaluators finally seem to be fully on board with Manning, whose improved walk rate this year may have put to rest claims that his long levers, inherited from his NBA-playing father, will make his delivery unrepeatable. Perhaps more significantly, they extend his reach, giving him a fastball that measures up to his impressive secondary arsenal.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

27. Ian Anderson, SP, Braves



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 8-7, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 135 2/3 IP, 65 BB, 172 K

Anderson may still prove to be the best pitcher to come out of the Braves' rebuild and looked the part with a 2.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 11.9 K/9 in 21 starts at Double-A. But Triple-A, with its juiced ball, was a different story. His pitches aren't consistently at top form, but a deceptive over-the-top delivery helps mask their shortcomings.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

28. Nolan Jones, 3B, Indians

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .272 BA (430 AB), 15 HR, 22 2B, .851 OPS, 96 BB, 148 K

Jones knows how to get on base, which is more than can be said for most prospects his age, but needs to cut down the strikeouts and/or elevate the ball more to take that next step. He makes hard enough contact that the power should come once he commits to the latter, and his youth still earns him a glass-half-full outlook.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

29. Sixto Sanchez, SP, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 8-6, 2.76 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 114 IP, 21 BB, 103 K

Sanchez continues to earn rave reviews for his stuff despite a strikeout rate that never backs it up, but it could just be that he's too efficient for impatient minor-league hitters, much like Casey Mize. The natural sink on his pitches helps keep balls in the yard, so between that and his plus control, a big strikeout rate may be superfluous.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

30. Mitch Keller, SP, Pirates



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 7-5, 3.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 103 2/3 IP, 35 BB, 123 K

Major-league stats: 1-5, 7.13 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 48 IP, 16 BB, 65 K

After struggling for years to develop a changeup, Keller conjured up a whifftastic slider from nothing last year, giving him the third offering he long sought to complement his first-rate fastball and curveball while also elevating his strikeout ceiling. His debut was uninspiring, but a 3.47 xFIP speaks to the quality of his arsenal.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

31. Luis Patino, SP, Padres

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 6-8, 2.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 94 2/3 IP, 38 BB, 123 K

A testament to the Padres' scouting, Patino has added about 10 mph to his fastball since signing in 2016, but it's the movement as much as the velocity that makes it such a devastating pitch. He spots it well and shows enough promise with his secondary arsenal to get the most of it, giving the Padres another potential ace.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

32. Bobby Witt, SS, Royals

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2019: Rookie

Minor-league stats: .262 BA (164 AB), 1 HR, 9 SB, .670 OPS, 13 BB, 35 K

Coming straight out of high school, what Witt actually did in his first full year of professional ball was practically irrelevant. His pedigree as a No. 2 overall pick with a Trevor Story-like profile counts for far more. He has a long way to go, of course, but has the upside to become the new face of the Royals.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

33. J.J. Bleday, OF, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: high Class A

Minor-league stats: .257 BA (140 AB), 3 HR, 8 2B, .690 OPS, 11 BB, 29 K

The Marlins clearly expect Bleday to move fast, aggressively assigning him to high Class A straight out of the draft. He's a natural hitter who found his power stroke late in his college career, helping make him the fourth overall pick in 2019, and he could give the Marlins the prototypical No. 3 hitter they forfeited in Christian Yelich.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

34. Dustin May, SP, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 6-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 106 2/3 IP, 29 BB, 110 K

Major-league stats: 2-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 34 2/3 IP, 5 BB, 32 K

May doesn't rate as high in Fantasy as in real life since his game is geared more for ground balls than strikeouts, but he's in good hands with the Dodgers -- both in terms of development and supporting cast -- and obviously made a strong impression last year. If you like Mike Soroka, you should like May, too.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

35. Nolan Gorman, 3B, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .248 BA (456 AB), 15 HR, 30 2B, .765 OPS, 45 BB, 152 K

Power is the name of Gorman's game, which is why it's disconcerting he homered just five times in 73 games after moving up to high Class A, his first taste of advanced competition. He's young and can obviously crush the ball, but he'll need to make more contact against quality pitchers to deliver on his upside.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

36. Tarik Skubal, SP, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 6-8, 2.42 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 122 2/3 IP, 37 BB, 179 K

Skubal isn't a name brand, but his K/9 (13.1) was higher than any of the pitchers ahead of him on this list and jumped to an unfathomable 17.4 in his nine starts at Double-A. Some lists will take a better-safe-than-sorry approach to this out-of-nowhere breakthrough, but the arsenal is deep and stuff legitimately impressive.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

37. Drew Waters, OF, Braves

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .309 BA (527 AB), 7 HR, 9 3B, 40 2B, .819 OPS, 39 BB, 164 K

Waters' line-drive stroke and all-fields approach make him the sort of hitter who profiles for a high BABIP, which is fortunate because he strikes out way too much. He has the tools to be a power/speed threat, but it's all a little too theoretical for someone so close to the big leagues. Consider this a high-risk/high-reward ranking.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

38. Riley Greene, OF, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, short-season Class A, low Class A

Minor-league stats: .271 BA (221 AB), 5 HR, 5 SB, .749 OPS, 22 BB, 63 K

Drafted between J.J. Bleday and C.J. Abrams at fifth overall just last year, Greene nonetheless made the climb all the way to full-season ball, which is especially impressive coming out of high school and tells you how far along he is as a hitter. The power isn't developed yet but could explode as he adds strength and loft.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

39. Grayson Rodriguez, SP, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: low Class A

Minor-league stats: 10-4, 2.68 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 94 IP, 36 BB, 129 K

Though only two years removed from high school, Rodriguez put himself on the fast track with a transformative 2019 that saw him mow down minor-leaguers with four plus pitches. He has a few levels to clear still but should cruise with that kind of arsenal, possibly evoking Jose Fernandez comparisons along the way.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

40. Matthew Liberatore, SP, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: low Class A

Minor-league stats: 6-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 78 1/3 IP, 31 BB, 76 K

When an organization with the Rays' track record sells low on a prospect, as appeared to happen with Liberatore in January, it makes you rethink everything you know about him, but the lefty was in the mix to go No. 1 overall in 2018 and has passed every test with ease so far. He's remarkably polished for his age and mainly just needs to build up innings.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

41. Nick Madrigal, 2B, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .311 BA (473 AB), 4 HR, 35 SB, .792 OPS, 44 BB, 16 K

Totally miscast in the modern game, Madrigal is a zero-true-outcomes player whose strikeout total is more like a number you'd see in the caught stealing column. He'll excel in the two categories hardest to fill in today's power-laden environment, stolen bases and batting average, but there are obvious limits to his ceiling.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

42. Ryan Mountcastle, 1B, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .312 BA (520 AB), 25 HR, .871 OPS, 24 BB, 130 K

A limited defensive profile and suspect on-base skills have dampened enthusiasm for Mountcastle over the years, but the guy really knows how to hit and put it on full display last year, changing his swing path to generate more power. A Nicholas Castellanos-like outcome is realistic.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

43. Sean Murphy, C, Athletics

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .293 BA (150 AB), 11 HR, 8 2B, .964 OPS, 22 BB, 36 K

Major-league stats: .245 BA (53 AB), 4 HR, 5 2B, .899 OPS, 6 BB, 16 K

A standout defensively, Murphy's prospect standing was always a question of whether his bat would hold him back, but he has added so much power over the past couple years (most impressively while contending with a torn meniscus in 2019) that he's shaping up to be a first-division regular. Good plate discipline, too.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

44. Spencer Howard, SP, Phillies

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 3-1, 2.03 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 71 IP, 16 BB, 94 K

Howard not only has the electrifying high-90s fastball that would land most any pitcher on this list but also an ability to spot it beyond just inside the strike zone or out. Injuries, including a sore shoulder last year, have limited his reps, which has impacted the consistency of breaking balls especially, but the tools are in place for an ace outcome.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

45. Logan Gilbert, SP, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 10-5, 2.13 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 135 IP, 33 BB, 165 K

As with Howard, Gilbert's development may lag behind his production a bit, but even where he's at, he dominated across three levels last year. At 6-feet-6, he's another pitcher whose fastball is improved by its shorter travel distance to the plate, but syncing up his mechanics for a more consistent breaking ball is the next hurdle to clear.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

46. Nico Hoerner, SS, Cubs

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, Double-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .292 BA (288 AB), 3 HR, 17 2B, 8 SB, .752 OPS, 22 BB, 32 K

Major-league stats: .282 BA (78 AB), 3 HR, 1 3B, 1 2B, .741 OPS, 3 BB, 11 K

Unlike Nick Madrigal, another contact-over-power guy, evaluators give Hoerner a chance of developing some over-the-fence pop, but whether it's enough to make him a standout remains to be seen. His hit tool will put him in the mix at second base this spring, especially after he energized the fan base with some big hits down the stretch last year.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

47. Trevor Larnach, OF, Twins



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .309 BA (476 AB), 13 HR, 30 2B, .842 OPS, 57 BB, 124 K

It was Larnach's plate discipline that made him a darling dynasty pick after the Twins drafted him 20th overall in 2018, but his work at more advanced levels last year was so impressive that he's fully mainstream now. He'll need to pull the ball more to maximize his power, but he's an intelligent hitter who shows a willingness to adjust.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

48. Taylor Trammell, OF, Padres

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .234 BA (436 AB), 10 HR, 20 SB, .689 OPS, 67 BB, 122 K

Since an eye-opening display of power, speed and patience as a 19-year-old in A-ball three years ago, Trammell's stock has only receded, allowing the Padres to pry him away from the Reds last summer. They reportedly have a plan for unlocking more power, though, and he never lost his patient approach.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

49. Jordan Groshans, SS, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: low Class A

Minor-league stats: .337 BA (83 AB), 2 HR, 6 2B, .909 OPS, 13 BB, 21 K

Though Groshans' first year of full-season ball was hijacked by a foot injury, he showed enough in his one month of action to justify those David Wright comparisons. Fittingly, he's expected to wind up at third base, where his bat should play thanks to his knack for finding the barrel and driving the ball the other way.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

50. Jasson Dominguez, OF, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 17

Where he played in 2019: Did not play

Having signed at age 16 just last year, Dominguez is a shot in the dark who offers no immediate payoff. The scouts have been on him since age 13, though, with some calling him the best international amateur they've ever seen. His premium exit velocities (as high as 108 mph!) from both sides (a switch-hitter!) speak volumes for his upside.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

51. Marco Luciano, SS, Giants

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, short-season Class A

Minor-league stats: .302 BA (179 AB), 10 HR, 9 SB, .981 OPS, 32 BB, 45 K

One of the top international signings of 2018, Luicano nonetheless surprised with his power right out of the gate, introducing himself as possibly the next in a historic run of impact shortstop prospects. He has a long way to go with many potential pitfalls still ahead, but you don't have to squint too hard to see another Carlos Correa in him.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

52. Kristian Robinson, OF, Diamondbacks

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2019: short-season Class A, low Class A

Minor-league stats: .282 BA (255 AB), 14 HR, 17 SB, .881 OPS, 31 BB, 77 K

Though he's considered raw, his Bahamian upbringing having denied him the level of competition that, say, a Dominican prospect would have enjoyed, Robinson's production hasn't been lacking so far, bolstered by a surprisingly patient approach. He has some of the best raw power in the minors, which should counteract the strikeouts.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

53. Heliot Ramos, OF, Giants

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .290 BA (389 AB), 16 HR, 24 2B, .850 OPS, 42 BB, 118 K

Ramos first made a splash as a 17-year-old in Rookie ball and then surged back up the prospect rankings with a power breakthrough last year. As with most developing sluggers, strikeouts are an issue, but reaching Double-A at such a young age suggests he's just scratching the surface of his potential.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

54. Brent Honeywell, SP, Rays

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: Did not play -- injured

2017 minors: 13-9, 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 136 2/3 IP, 35 BB, 172 K

While on the road to recovery from Tommy John surgery, Honeywell fractured his right elbow last spring, costing him a second straight season and wreaking even more havoc on a critical mechanical structure. It's a total guess how he responds, but he was nearing full development when last healthy, boasting a ridiculous five-pitch arsenal.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

55. Oneil Cruz, SS, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .298 BA (265 AB), 8 HR, 11 SB, .832 OPS, 24 BB, 74 K

Cruz is about as oddball as prospects get, beginning with a 6-foot-7 frame that quite obviously doesn't belong at shortstop. Then there's the wide range outcomes given the strength he still has yet to add to that massive frame, with some scouts projecting a 40-homer ceiling. Then again, the longer the limbs, the higher the margin for error.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

56. Triston Casas, 1B, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .256 BA (429 AB), 20 HR, 26 2B, .830 OPS, 58 BB, 118 K

Casas' production doesn't live up to the projections yet, which was also true for Cody Bellinger at a similar stage (and we see how that turned out). In short, his swing is perfectly tailored for home runs, and if not for such an aggressive first-year assignment, we probably would have gotten a better glimpse of it.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

57. Nick Solak, DH, Rangers

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2019: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .289 BA (419 AB), 27 HR, 5 SB, .894 OPS, 45 BB, 105 K

Major-league stats: .293 BA (116 AB), 5 HR, 2 SB, .884 OPS, 15 BB, 29 K

Though Solak wasn't completely punchless before then, his power breakthrough at Triple-A last year seemed suspicious until he delivered more of the same in the majors. A disciplined hitter with good bat-to-ball skills, he has something to offer even if the power normalizes and could still ultimately wind up at second base.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

58. Kyle Wright, SP, Braves

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 11-4, 4.17 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 112 1/3, 35 BB, 116 K

Major-league stats: 0-3, 8.69 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 19 2/3 IP, 13 BB, 18 K

The fifth overall pick in 2019 has had to navigate a winding road so far and might have been better off not winning a rotation spot last spring. It's almost like he has too much in his toolbox and can't settle on a method of attack, but he regrouped to deliver a 2.61 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 over his final 10 Triple-A starts.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

59. Josh Jung, 3B, Rangers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, low Class A

Minor-league stats: .316 BA (174 AB), 2 HR, 14 2B, .831 OPS, 18 BB, 32 K

Despite being the eighth overall selection in last year's draft, Jung isn't getting the sweetheart treatment from most evaluators. He could have hit more home runs, sure, but the same was true for Alec Bohm in 2018. Jung profiles similarly, exhibiting good strike-zone judgment and an ability to drive the ball to all fields.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

60. Vidal Brujan, 2B, Rays

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .277 BA (429 AB), 4 HR, 48 SB, .735 OPS, 37 BB, 61 K

Brujan's best attribute is his 80-grade foot speed, which is of great interest to Fantasy players in today's power-laden environment. Of course, it all comes down to how willing a team is to implement it, but Brujan's high-contact bat should position him for an everyday role, with Rafael Furcal representing a reasonable ceiling.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

61. Xavier Edwards, 2B, Rays

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .322 BA (503 AB), 1 HR, 34 SB, .771 OPS, 44 BB, 54 K

The Rays like Brujan so much that they went and acquired his clone in the Tommy Pham deal this offseason. Edwards has less hope of developing usable power, probably, but has slightly better on-base skills and should steal bases by the bushel. The biggest question is whether there's still room in today's game for this type of player.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

62. Evan White, 1B, Mariners



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .293 BA (365 AB), 18 HR, 13 2B, .838 OPS, 29 BB, 92 K

By taking the unprecedented step of locking him up with a six-year deal this offseason, the Mariners basically declared White major league-ready, and he appears to be stable enough at the plate. He earns his highest marks for defense, though, and may not measure up power-wise, giving him the look of another Eric Hosmer.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

63. Jeter Downs, SS, Red Sox



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .276 BA (460 AB), 24 HR, 35 2B, 24 SB, .888 OPS, 60 BB, 107 K

To the surprise of no one, the Dodgers got more out of Downs in his year with them than the Reds ever did, adding power to what was previously more of a leadoff profile. None of his tools is especially loud, but he has the instincts to get the most out of them, profiling as a more patient version of Scott Kingery. He has a clearer path with the Red Sox, too, possibly breaking in as a second baseman.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

64. Jonathan India, 3B, Reds

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .259 BA (428 AB), 11 HR, 11 SB, .767 OPS, 59 BB, 110 K

Just two years after being drafted fifth overall, India is already at a put-up-or-shut-up point in his career. He takes his walks but will need to show more power to break in as a big-league regular. And with Eugenio Suarez and Mike Moustakas locked up long-term, the Reds aren't exactly leaving the door open for him.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

65. Keibert Ruiz, C, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .261 BA (314 AB), 6 HR, .679 OPS, 30 BB, 22 K

Though Ruiz entered 2019 as the organization's catcher prospect of note, his power numbers stagnated, allowing Will Smith to settle in at the big-league level. Ruiz's receiving ability keeps him high in the real-world ranks, and his superhuman contact rate gives him a high floor offensively. The ceiling, though, may be lacking.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

66. Daulton Varsho, C, Diamondbacks



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .301 BA (396 AB), 18 HR, 21 SB, .899 OPS, 42 BB, 63 K

Often overlooked because of a sketchy defensive profile and lack of a standout tool, Varsho made himself known during a career-best 2019 in which he hit .352 with nine homers, 11 steals and a 1.056 OPS over the final two months. His diverse skill set will make him a handy player even if forced to move out from behind the plate.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

67. Edward Cabrera, SP, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 9-4, 2.23 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 96 2/3 IP, 31 BB, 116 K

The present Marlins regime has shown a knack for developing pitchers, and Cabrera is the latest feather in their cap, revealing himself to have a ceiling nearly as high as Sixto Sanchez in 2019. The fastball was already among the best in the minors, but he now has a plus changeup and breaking ball to go with it.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

68. Deivi Garcia, SP, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 5-9, 4.28 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 111 1/3 IP, 54 BB, 165 K

Garcia never got his late-season look in the bullpen, but he did plenty during a breakout season that saw him overpower hitters across three levels. Adding an east-to-west slider to a north-to-south curveball gave him one of the best swing-and-miss arsenals in all the minors, but his 5-foot-9 frame and shaky control are potential roadbocks.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

69. Luis Campusano, C, Padres

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: high Class A

Minor-league stats: .325 BA (422 AB), 15 HR, 31 2B, .906 OPS, 52 BB, 57 K

Rare is the catcher who wins a batting title, whether in the California League or otherwise. Rarer is the hitter of any sort who swings a 40-ounce bat. Campusano's ability to handle such a hefty piece of lumber is a testament to how strong he is, and given the quality of contact he makes with it, his stock could skyrocket over the next couple years.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

70. Brusdar Graterol, SP, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 7-0, 1.92 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 61 IP, 23 BB, 61 K

Major-league stats: 1-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 9 2/3 IP, 2 BB, 10 K

A shoulder impingement made it so that Graterol's only contributions to the big club last year came in relief, but before the 2 1/2-month absence and hurried return, he was looking like a front-line pitcher. Unfortunately, the hubbub over his medicals in the Mookie Betts deal has cast doubt over his long-term role, but with or without a viable changeup, his elite ground-ball tendencies give him a chance as a starter.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

71. D.L. Hall, SP, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: high Class A

Minor-league stats: 4-5, 3.46 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 80 2/3 IP, 54 BB, 116 K

Hall's 6.0 BB/9 rate is sure to raise eyebrows, but it dropped to 4.0 in five starts following a trip to the Futures Game. Scouts don't expect it to be long-term problem given how repeatable the delivery is, and the stuff -- a legitimate three-pitch arsenal headlined by a 70-grade fastball -- should make up for it anyway.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

72. Seth Beer, 1B, Diamondbacks

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .289 BA (450 AB), 26 HR, 103 RBI, .904 OPS, 46 BB, 113 K

Beer's numbers in two years as a pro are exactly what you want to see, but his limited defensive profile gives him a narrow path for reaching the majors. He could find himself in the Kevin Cron zone if no natural opening develops and can't afford any more slippage like he experienced after getting traded late last year.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

73. Isaac Paredes, 3B, Tigers



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .282 BA (478 AB), 13 HR, 23 2B, .784 OPS, 57 BB, 61 K

Formerly a shortstop, Paredes' power development will become even more critical now that he's at a corner spot, so the step back he took in 2019 is suboptimal. It's a skill that'll play up in today's environment, though, particularly since he elevates well, so his impressive strike zone judgment more than justifies the investment.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

74. Bobby Dalbec, 3B, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .239 BA (472 AB), 27 HR, .816 OPS, 73 BB, 139 K

True, Dalbec's home run output dipped a little in 2019, but nobody's sweating his power potential, really. Of greater note is his drop in strikeout rate from about a third to about a quarter, which would put him more in the Pete Alonso class of sluggers if he can sustain it in the majors. That's of course a big if.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

75. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .261 BA (436 AB), 10 HR, 31 2B, 13 SB, .745 OPS, 45 BB, 92 K

Superlative defense keeps Hayes high in the traditional prospect rankings and virtually guarantees him a full-time look, but that the long-awaited power breakthrough didn't come even in a year of skyrocketing offense at Triple-A is notable and makes for a questionable Fantasy profile at a loaded position.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

76. Shane Baz, SP, Rays

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: low Class A

Minor-league stats: 3-2, 2.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 81 1/3 IP, 37 BB, 87 K

The Rays aren't done reaping the rewards of the Chris Archer haul, now looking to transform Baz in the same way they did Tyler Glasnow. The stalled first-rounder was for some reason trying to make his way as a sinkerballer with the Pirates despite having a four-seamer that touches 100 and a wipeout slider. His priorities look to be in order now.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

77. Hunter Greene, SP, Reds

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: Did not play -- injured

2018 minors: 3-7, 4.48 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 68 1/3 IP, 23 BB, 89 K

Even acknowledging he was the second overall pick in 2017, the hype surrounding Greene has been a little much, presumably because he was initially touted as a two-way player and was once clocked at 103 mph. Well, if factoids are your thing, note also that he's on the mend from Tommy John surgery and hasn't actually pitched well yet, having some work to do on his secondary arsenal.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

78. Brennen Davis, OF, Cubs

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: low Class A

Minor-league stats: .305 BA (177 AB), 8 HR, 4 SB, .907 OPS, 18 BB, 38 K

Though thought to be a bit of a project given his basketball ambitions in high school, Davis took to coaching well and blew right past the Cubs' expectations even during an injury-shortened season. He's not easily fooled at the plate and is just scratching the surface of his power potential as a long-limbed player with some muscle development still ahead.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

79. Austin Hays, OF, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: short-season Class A, high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .248 BA (351 AB), 17 HR, 23 2B, .763 OPS, 18 BB, 83 K

Major-league stats: .309 BA (68 AB), 4 HR, 6 2B, .947 OPS, 7 BB, 13 K

Hays' winding road, which began with him hitting .329 with 32 homers and a .958 OPS as a first-year minor-leaguer and has seen several ill-advised attempts to play through injury along the way, may still end in a happy place judging by his September performance. His spring numbers were just as strong, so maybe he's a player who rises to his competition.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

80. Sam Hilliard, OF, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 26

Where he played in 2019: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .262 BA (500 AB), 35 HR, 22 SB, .893 OPS, 54 BB, 164 K

Major-league stats: .273 BA (77 AB), 7 HR, 2 SB, 1.006 OPS, 9 BB, 23 K

Late to the party after emphasizing pitching in college, Hilliard unfurled a massive power bat in 2019, delivering maybe the most unheralded 42-homer season ever, and he contributed on the base paths to boot. His strikeouts weren't so scary in the majors, where he's bolstered by the BABIP-boosting effects of Coors Field.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

81. Nick Lodolo, SP, Reds

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, low Class A

Minor-league stats: 0-1, 2.45 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 18 1/3 IP, 0 BB, 30 K

The first pitcher drafted in 2019, Lodolo carved up the lower minors with a ridiculous strikeout-to-walk ratio, his collegiate experience proving much too much for a bunch of teenagers. Reminiscent of Aaron Nola, he's a near-finished product who should move quickly with three developed pitches to go along with plus feel and command.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

82. Jazz Chisholm, SS, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .220 BA (395 AB), 21 HR, 16 SB, .761 OPS, 52 BB, 147 K

After hitting big with Zac Gallen, the Marlins decided to flip him for a relative lottery ticket in Chisholm, who offers exciting tools but with so many potential pitfalls that you have to wonder if the juice is worth the squeeze. His best tool, power, is hardly in short supply even at shortstop, but he could prove to be a useful base-stealer, too.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

83. Josiah Gray, SP, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 11-2, 2.28 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 130 IP, 31 BB, 147 K

The Dodgers really cashed in with the Yasiel Puig trade last offseason, acquiring not only Jeter Downs but also Gray and then helping both find the next gear in their development. The key for Gray, in addition to throwing strikes, is a mid-90s fastball that bears down on right-handers, inducing weak contact on the occasion there is any.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

84. Brady Singer, SP, Royals

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 12-5, 2.85 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 148 1/3 IP, 39 BB, 138 K

Singer is my choice to represent the four pitchers the Royals took in the first round of the 2018 draft (Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic being the others). They're all similar in performance and projection, but Singer was the highest drafted and remains the lowest-risk of the bunch, exhibiting plus control with strong ground-ball tendencies.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

85. Brandon Marsh, OF, Angels

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .286 BA (381 AB), 7 HR, 19 SB, .774 OPS, 47 BB, 100 K

Marsh is easily overlooked in a power-laden environment but is a perfect candidate to be revolutionized, offering a hitting profile that stands out in every way except how often he puts the ball in the air. The Angels are on the case, too, implementing changes with that end goal in mind, so there may be some 20-20 seasons in his future.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

86. Jose Urquidy, SP, Astros

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 7-5, 4.46 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 103 IP, 21 BB, 134 K

Major-league stats: 2-1, 3.95 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 41 IP, 7 BB, 40 K

The departure of Gerrit Cole and Wade Miley this offseason has created an obvious opening for Urquidy, who proved his mettle with some lights-out long relief work in the playoffs. He stands out most for his strike-throwing, which was present throughout his minor-league career, but the changeup would be a real weapon if only he could settle on a breaking ball.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

87. Justus Sheffield, SP, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 7-9, 4.13 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 133 IP, 59 BB, 133 K

Major-league stats: 0-1, 5.50 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 36 IP, 18 BB, 37 K

Sheffield's stock took a tumble in 2019 as the usual concerns about control and pitch variety seemingly came home to roost, but all of the damage came in the PCL, a hitter's league gone haywire with the introduction of MLB balls. He had a 2.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 in 12 starts at Double-A, issuing just 2.1 BB/9, so let's not give up on that wipeout slider yet.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

88. Jesus Sanchez, OF, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .260 BA (415 AB), 13 HR, 14 2B, .723 OPS, 39 BB, 100 K

The scouting reports for Sanchez remain as optimistic as ever even though the actual production is unfailingly underwhelming, and the always-ahead-of-the-curve Rays ultimately decided enough was enough, dealing him for a couple bullpen arms down the stretch. It's put-up-or-shut-up time for a player with a supposedly high power ceiling.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

89. Hunter Bishop, OF, Giants

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, short-season Class A

Minor-league stats: .229 BA (105 AB), 5 HR, 8 SB, .867 OPS, 38 BB, 39 K

Bishop's first taste of pro ball made the 10th overall pick in 2019 out to be a three-true-outcomes player, which is more or less in line with scouting reports. He's picky at the plate, perhaps overly so, but when he swings, he makes it count, selling out for power with his 6-foot-5 frame. It's early, but there are shades of Adam Dunn here.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

90. Corbin Carroll, OF, Diamondbacks

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, short-season Class A

Minor-league stats: .299 BA (154 AB), 2 HR, 18 SB, .896 OPS, 29 BB, 41 K

With as much certainty as can be said for a 19-year-old, Carroll will get on base and run, which means the area where he falls short is the area where it's easiest to make up ground in today's game: home run power. Scouts aren't totally dismissive of his potential there, but he may prove to be too good as a line-drive hitter to mess with his swing.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

98. Mauricio Dubon, 2B, Giants

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2019: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .302 BA (503 AB), 20 HR, 10 SB, .822 OPS, 28 BB, 68 K

Major-league stats: .274 BA (106 AB), 4 HR, 3 SB, .740 OPS, 5 BB, 20 K

Dubon will get a chance to settle in as the Giants' second baseman after coming over from the Brewers in a deadline deal but may prove to be a little too Joe Panik in the long run, offering little beyond his ability to put bat on ball. He has some pop, but last year's home run total was likely inflated by the juiced ball-infused PCL.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

91. Abraham Toro-Hernandez, 3B, Astros

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .324 BA (442 AB), 17 HR, 31 2B, .938 OPS, 58 BB, 82 K

Major-league stats: .218 BA (78 AB), 2 HR, 2 3B, 3 2B, .688 OPS, 9 BB, 19 K

Toro has always had a good grasp of the strike zone but finally figured out how to handle the bat in 2019, actually breaking through with more of a line-drive approach that runs counter to today's fly-ball revolution. He's probably not a first-division regular, but the Astros showed their faith by having him fill in for an injured Carlos Correa down the stretch.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

92. Bryse Wilson, SP, Braves

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 10-7, 3.42 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 121 IP, 26 BB, 118 K

Major-league stats: 1-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 20 IP, 10 BB, 16 K

As the gap between his major- and minor-league production widens, Wilson's prospect standing becomes all the more divisive. He plays the fastball off the changeup well, pounding the strike zone with both, and it may be all he needs against lesser talents. But if he can't conjure up a competent breaking ball, his future is in relief.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

93. Kody Hoese, 3B, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, low Class A

Minor-league stats: .299 BA (147 AB), 5 HR, 8 2B, .863 OPS, 18 BB, 25 K

Though there's little data to his name yet, Hoese's strike-zone judgment is what you'd expect for a Dodgers draft pick, and between it and his 6-foot-4 frame, he makes for yet another Alec Bohm comp. He'll move as quickly as the Dodgers' embarrassment of infield riches allows and is obviously in good hands develop-wise.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

95. Tony Gonsolin, SP, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2019: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 2-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 41 1/3 IP, 21 BB, 50 K

Major-league stats: 4-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 40 IP, 15 BB, 37 K

Evaluations for Gonsolin are kind of all over the map, which is to be expected for a late bloomer still fighting for an opportunity. He'll surely make some starts for the Dodgers this year but will have to wrest away a regular rotation spot, which is plausible given the swing-and-miss potential of his split-change.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

96. Justin Dunn, SP, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 9-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 131 2/3 IP, 39 BB, 158 K

Major-league stats: 0-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 6 2/3 IP, 9 BB, 5 K

His jittery big-league debut belied the strides he made as a strike-thrower in 2019, but Dunn is nearly a finished product and may have the inside track for a spot in a stripped-down rotation. A fledgling changeup makes him vulnerable to left-handed hitters, but there's enough swing-and-miss in his arsenal to get by.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

97. Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, OF, Rays



Age (on opening day): 28

Where he played in 2019: Japan

NBL stats: .272 BA (464 AB), 29 HR, 24 2B, .899 OPS, 88 BB, 141 K

If last year's numbers aren't enough to impress you, Tsutsugo also has a 38-homer season and 44-homer season in his past, but 25 homers is a more reasonable hope with his move to the majors. His excellent plate discipline should make for a gentle enough landing, but the platoon-happy Rays are already sounding disinclined to play him every day.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

98. Kyle Lewis, OF, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .263 BA (457 AB), 11 HR, 25 2B, .741 OPS, 56 BB, 152 K

Major-league stats: .268 BA (71 AB), 6 HR, 5 2B, .885 OPS, 3 BB, 29 K

A catastrophic knee injury derailed Lewis' minor-league career from the start, which made it all the more rewarding to see him homer six times in his first 10 major-league games. Of course, the strikeout rate was untenable both in the majors and minors, but given all the setbacks, it's fair to assume he's still a work in progress.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

99. Shogo Akiyama, OF, Reds

Age (on opening day): 31

Where he played in 2019: Japan

NBL stats: .303 BA (590 AB), 20 HR, 31 2B, 12 SB, .864 OPS, 78 BB, 108 K

At 31, Akiyama clearly doesn't offer the longevity that dynasty leaguers seek, but he could make an impact as the Reds leadoff man in the short-term, potentially ranking among the on-base leaders. Given the way NBL numbers have translated in the past, a 20-homer season seems unlikely, but in today's environment, who knows?

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

100. Brent Rooker, OF, Twins

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .282 BA (234 AB), 14 HR, 16 2B, .928 OPS, 36 BB, 95 K

Despite his big power ceiling, Rooker has fallen out of favor with the prospect hounds, presumably because of a dreadful 34.7 percent strikeout rate last year. It improved to a passable 28.2 after he returned from a wrist injury in June, though, leading to a .319 batting average, .462 on-base percentage and 1.024 OPS the rest of the way.

Scott's 2020 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring