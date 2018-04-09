Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 DL stashes, starting with Nelson Cruz and Christian Yelich
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the injuries piling up, Scott White helps you prioritize your DL spots.
The injuries are beginning to pile up.
Most recently, Fantasy owners have lost Christian Yelich, Xander Bogaerts and Eugenio Suarez, and that's with Corey Knebel's, Jake Lamb's and Mike Zunino's injuries barely in our rearview mirror. Then of course, there are those players we've been stashing from the get-go—guys like Madison Bumgarer, Daniel Murphy and Jimmy Nelson.
If you're like me, space is getting a little tight.
Hopefully, your commissioner learned from last year – the first in which the minimum DL stay was shortened from 15 days to 10, thereby increasing the number of DL cases – and added an extra DL spot or two for this season. But if you're still only working with two, chances are these injuries are beginning to spill into your bench.
And as much as you may like these injured players, it becomes a numbers game at some point. You still have to fill out a competitive lineup, which may force you to make some tough choices.
I'm here to help you with that by ranking the top 30 DL players in terms of stashability, for which I have three criteria:
- How good is the player?
- What's the timetable?
- How likely is the injury to impact his performance?
These rankings unfortunately aren't one-size-fits-all. Delino DeShields, for instance, may deserve to rank a couple spots higher in formats where stolen bases are both scarce or required, such as five-outfielder Rotisserie leagues. Likewise, Luiz Gohara might move ahead of fringe-y batters Mark Trumbo and Aaron Hicks in formats where pitching is in higher demand, such as Head-to-Head points leagues.
One truth that's universal across all formats: You can't drop anybody ranked 10 or higher – period. If you can't work out a trade and have to start one, think of the big picture and take the L. They're all too impactful to gift to someone else via the waiver wire, and guys like Nelson Cruz and Wil Myers are only days away from returning, which should help free up the logjam.
|1
Nelson Cruz Seattle Mariners DH
|sprained ankle
|2
Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers LF
|strained oblique
|3
Wil Myers San Diego Padres RF
|nerve irritation in arm
|4
Xander Bogaerts Boston Red Sox SS
|fractured ankle
|5
Madison Bumgarner San Francisco Giants SP
|fractured hand
|6
Daniel Murphy Washington Nationals 2B
|knee surgery
|7
Justin Turner Los Angeles Dodgers 3B
|fractured wrist
|8
J.T. Realmuto Miami Marlins C
|bruised back
|9
Corey Knebel Milwaukee Brewers RP
|strained hamstring
|10
Salvador Perez Kansas City Royals C
|sprained knee
|11
Jake Lamb Arizona Diamondbacks 3B
|sprained shoulder
|12
Jeff Samardzija San Francisco Giants SP
|strained pectoral
|13
Drew Pomeranz Boston Red Sox SP
|strained forearm
|14
Mark Melancon San Francisco Giants RP
|elbow flexor strain
|15
Yuli Gurriel Houston Astros 1B
|hand surgery
|16
Steven Souza Arizona Diamondbacks RF
|strained pectoral
|17
Delino DeShields Texas Rangers LF
|fractured hand
|18
Zach Britton Baltimore Orioles RP
|ruptured Achilles tendon
|19
Mike Zunino Seattle Mariners C
|strained oblique
|20
Eugenio Suarez Cincinnati Reds 3B
|fractured thumb
|21
Greg Bird New York Yankees 1B
|bone spur in ankle
|22
Dinelson Lamet San Diego Padres SP
|strained elbow
|23
Jimmy Nelson Milwaukee Brewers SP
|shoulder surgery
|24
Ervin Santana Minnesota Twins SP
|finger surgery
|25
Mark Trumbo Baltimore Orioles DH
|strained quadriceps
|26
Aaron Hicks New York Yankees CF
|strained intercostal
|27
Luiz Gohara Atlanta Braves SP
|sprained ankle
|28
Alex Reyes St. Louis Cardinals RP
|Tommy John surgery
|29
Danny Salazar Cleveland Indians SP
|shoulder inflammation
|30
Carlos Rodon Chicago White Sox SP
|shoulder surgery
