Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 DL stashes, starting with Nelson Cruz and Christian Yelich

The injuries are beginning to pile up.

Most recently, Fantasy owners have lost Christian Yelich, Xander Bogaerts and Eugenio Suarez, and that's with Corey Knebel's, Jake Lamb's and Mike Zunino's injuries barely in our rearview mirror. Then of course, there are those players we've been stashing from the get-go—guys like Madison Bumgarer, Daniel Murphy and Jimmy Nelson.

If you're like me, space is getting a little tight.

Hopefully, your commissioner learned from last year – the first in which the minimum DL stay was shortened from 15 days to 10, thereby increasing the number of DL cases – and added an extra DL spot or two for this season. But if you're still only working with two, chances are these injuries are beginning to spill into your bench.

And as much as you may like these injured players, it becomes a numbers game at some point. You still have to fill out a competitive lineup, which may force you to make some tough choices.

I'm here to help you with that by ranking the top 30 DL players in terms of stashability, for which I have three criteria:

How good is the player?

What's the timetable?

How likely is the injury to impact his performance?



These rankings unfortunately aren't one-size-fits-all. Delino DeShields, for instance, may deserve to rank a couple spots higher in formats where stolen bases are both scarce or required, such as five-outfielder Rotisserie leagues. Likewise, Luiz Gohara might move ahead of fringe-y batters Mark Trumbo and Aaron Hicks in formats where pitching is in higher demand, such as Head-to-Head points leagues.

One truth that's universal across all formats: You can't drop anybody ranked 10 or higher – period. If you can't work out a trade and have to start one, think of the big picture and take the L. They're all too impactful to gift to someone else via the waiver wire, and guys like Nelson Cruz and Wil Myers are only days away from returning, which should help free up the logjam.