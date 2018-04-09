Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 DL stashes, starting with Nelson Cruz and Christian Yelich

Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the injuries piling up, Scott White helps you prioritize your DL spots.

The injuries are beginning to pile up.

Most recently, Fantasy owners have lost Christian Yelich, Xander Bogaerts and Eugenio Suarez, and that's with Corey Knebel's, Jake Lamb's and Mike Zunino's injuries barely in our rearview mirror. Then of course, there are those players we've been stashing from the get-go—guys like Madison Bumgarer, Daniel Murphy and Jimmy Nelson.

If you're like me, space is getting a little tight.

Hopefully, your commissioner learned from last year – the first in which the minimum DL stay was shortened from 15 days to 10, thereby increasing the number of DL cases – and added an extra DL spot or two for this season. But if you're still only working with two, chances are these injuries are beginning to spill into your bench.

And as much as you may like these injured players, it becomes a numbers game at some point. You still have to fill out a competitive lineup, which may force you to make some tough choices.

I'm here to help you with that by ranking the top 30 DL players in terms of stashability, for which I have three criteria:

  1. How good is the player?
  2. What's the timetable?
  3. How likely is the injury to impact his performance?

These rankings unfortunately aren't one-size-fits-all. Delino DeShields, for instance, may deserve to rank a couple spots higher in formats where stolen bases are both scarce or required, such as five-outfielder Rotisserie leagues. Likewise, Luiz Gohara might move ahead of fringe-y batters Mark Trumbo and Aaron Hicks in formats where pitching is in higher demand, such as Head-to-Head points leagues.

One truth that's universal across all formats: You can't drop anybody ranked 10 or higher – period. If you can't work out a trade and have to start one, think of the big picture and take the L. They're all too impactful to gift to someone else via the waiver wire, and guys like Nelson Cruz and Wil Myers are only days away from returning, which should help free up the logjam.

Top DL stashes
1
Nelson Cruz Seattle Mariners DH
sprained ankle
2
Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers LF
strained oblique
3
Wil Myers San Diego Padres RF
nerve irritation in arm
4
Xander Bogaerts Boston Red Sox SS
fractured ankle
5
Madison Bumgarner San Francisco Giants SP
fractured hand
6
Daniel Murphy Washington Nationals 2B
knee surgery
7
Justin Turner Los Angeles Dodgers 3B
fractured wrist
8
J.T. Realmuto Miami Marlins C
bruised back
9
Corey Knebel Milwaukee Brewers RP
strained hamstring
10
Salvador Perez Kansas City Royals C
sprained knee
11
Jake Lamb Arizona Diamondbacks 3B
sprained shoulder
12
Jeff Samardzija San Francisco Giants SP
strained pectoral
13
Drew Pomeranz Boston Red Sox SP
strained forearm
14
Mark Melancon San Francisco Giants RP
elbow flexor strain
15
Yuli Gurriel Houston Astros 1B
hand surgery
16
Steven Souza Arizona Diamondbacks RF
strained pectoral
17
Delino DeShields Texas Rangers LF
fractured hand
18
Zach Britton Baltimore Orioles RP
ruptured Achilles tendon
19
Mike Zunino Seattle Mariners C
strained oblique
20
Eugenio Suarez Cincinnati Reds 3B
fractured thumb
21
Greg Bird New York Yankees 1B
bone spur in ankle
22
Dinelson Lamet San Diego Padres SP
strained elbow
23
Jimmy Nelson Milwaukee Brewers SP
shoulder surgery
24
Ervin Santana Minnesota Twins SP
finger surgery
25
Mark Trumbo Baltimore Orioles DH
strained quadriceps
26
Aaron Hicks New York Yankees CF
strained intercostal
27
Luiz Gohara Atlanta Braves SP
sprained ankle
28
Alex Reyes St. Louis Cardinals RP
Tommy John surgery
29
Danny Salazar Cleveland Indians SP
shoulder inflammation
30
Carlos Rodon Chicago White Sox SP
shoulder surgery
