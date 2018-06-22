Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Is Madison Bumgarner back?

We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy Hamilton and more.

Buy or sell: Madison Bumgarner, Billy Hamilton and Zack Godley are back!

 We're not sure if we're buying any of those statements, but we'll talk it out on this edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast. We're also looking ahead to next week and telling you who to add and drop as you look to win Week 14.

Also on today's show:

