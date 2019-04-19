Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Over for Miguel Cabrera? Dropometer returns; Week 5 preview

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

So how worried are we about Fantasy mainstays Mookie Betts, Joey Votto and Jose Abreu? Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and Adam Aizer talk themselves through that reactionary trap on Friday's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast with the "it's way too early" mantra. Really, it's April 19.

But former Fantasy god Miguel Cabrera doesn't get off that easily, partly because he's coming off two replacement-level seasons and a frosty start to 2019 -- and at age 36.

"Miguel Cabrera, 82 percent owned, three doubles, no homers," Aizer said. "He's hitting the ball really hard, but really hard into the ground. Zero to 10 on Miggy (on the Dropometer)?"

"Maybe a five for me," White said.

There was another vote of six and another of eight to drop.

"There's still a lot of potential in his bat," Towers said. "I'm not giving up on him yet"

Remember, a lot of players don't find their strokes hitting with freezing hands in April.

Top Rockies prospect Garrett Hampson, on the other hand, is heading back into the player pool for our guys after a dismal start that has included one homer, three RBI and one steal against a .498 OPS and 16 strikeouts against two walks in 59 at-bats. Now that's chilly in Colorado, especially when a clear path to playing time seems to have slipped away.

We also cover our favorite two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 5 (2:30); who stood out on Thursday (5:45)? We'll cover Mike Soroka, Ryan McMahon, and a starting pitcher who is only owned in 8% of CBS leagues plus news and notes (14:16).

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com