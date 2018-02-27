Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Previewing third base

We're giving "Hot Corner Hot Takes" on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.

Adam's hot take is that third base is a shallow position. Is Adam crazy? You be the judge! Check out today's episode to find out why waiting to draft a third baseman might not be a great idea.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

An amazing Nolan Arenado stat and when he should be drafted



Heath says Travis Shaw will be even better in 2018



Is Kris Bryant a good value, even at thirteenth overall?



So much Nick Castellanos debate



Sleepers, breakouts and busts



