Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Previewing third base
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be nearly as strong as you think it is.
We're giving "Hot Corner Hot Takes" on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.
Adam's hot take is that third base is a shallow position. Is Adam crazy? You be the judge! Check out today's episode to find out why waiting to draft a third baseman might not be a great idea.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- An amazing Nolan Arenado stat and when he should be drafted
- Heath says Travis Shaw will be even better in 2018
- Is Kris Bryant a good value, even at thirteenth overall?
- So much Nick Castellanos debate
- Sleepers, breakouts and busts
