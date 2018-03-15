Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Talking Draft Day strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
With so many different formats, roster specifications and category requirements, giving blanket advice on Fantasy Baseball strategy can be tricky. But we think it might be come down to one primary thing: How do you approach starting pitching? And as you'll hear on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, there is no consensus on the value of starting pitching.
On today's show you'll get two very different takes on how early and often you should draft pitchers, and it will be up to you to decide what to do in your drafts. Either method could work, so don't stress too much!
Also on today's show:
-Important news on Nelson Cruz, Zack Greinke and Yoenis Cespedes
-Why hitters are more important in a standard roto league than they are in other formats
-How many starting pitchers could surprise us and become aces this season?
-Why you should consider the Waiver Wire before you draft
-Listener emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
