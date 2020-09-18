The final-week matchups promise to be dodgy as playoff-bound teams decide to reshuffle their rotations in preparation for what's coming. It's inevitable, but of course, since we don't exactly when teams will clinch (or what seeding they'll be satisfied with), it's more of a blanket warning than anything else.
Those who pitch for teams out of the playoff race should be fairly safe, though, as should those who would slot toward the back of a playoff rotation. Fortunately, several of those happen to have the right matchups this week.
Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 24
He has been a different pitcher since ditching the changeup to focus on tunneling his fastball and slider. Given his two favorable matchups to close out the season, it's time to take advantage.
MIN Minnesota • #35 • Age: 31
The whiffs have been at a level we've never seen from him in three starts since returning from a lengthy suspension. Even though it's just one start this week, it's against a bottom-five offense.
Seth Lugo RP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #67 • Age: 30
A disastrous outing Thursday makes this play a much more nerve-wracking one than it otherwise would have been, but Seth Lugo's transition to the starting rotation has gone well enough overall that I'd cross my fingers and trust him to rebound with two matchups on the schedule.
Jose Urquidy SP
HOU Houston • #65 • Age: 25
It's still not totally clear whether he lines up for one start or two, but given that he'll have a start against the miserable Rangers either way, he's worth the play after allowing a combined five hits in 13 innings over his last two starts.
Rich Hill SP
MIN Minnesota • #44 • Age: 40
Again, the Reds matchup is a favorable one, and while Rich Hill has been limited to about five innings per start so far, the ratios have been strong of late.
Kris Bubic SP
KC Kansas City • #50 • Age: 23
His changeup has lived up to the scouting report in recent starts, leading to a dramatic rise in whiffs, and the Tigers lineup is one that's unlikely to reverse the trend.
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 23
The top prospect finally looked the part in his most recent outing and has been getting better results with his secondary arsenal lately, but a two-start week also means twice the damage if things go awry.
COL Colorado • #21 • Age: 27
It's a reluctant endorsement of a guy who has decidedly outperformed his ratios this year, but the two starts away from Coors Field certainly help.
Caleb Smith SP
ARI Arizona • #31 • Age: 29
He hasn't been fully stretched out yet, having made only two starts this season, but he'll get there before this week is done, perhaps even being cleared to throw 80-85 pitches in the first of his two starts.
Drew Smyly SP
SF San Francisco • #18 • Age: 31
He has yet to go beyond four innings this year, having missed a major portion in the middle with a strained finger. But the velocity has been up, and the whiffs have been incredible, making him a sneaky play if you're chasing strikeouts in particular.