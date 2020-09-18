Watch Now: Highlights: Mets at Phillies (2:00)

The final-week matchups promise to be dodgy as playoff-bound teams decide to reshuffle their rotations in preparation for what's coming. It's inevitable, but of course, since we don't exactly when teams will clinch (or what seeding they'll be satisfied with), it's more of a blanket warning than anything else.

Those who pitch for teams out of the playoff race should be fairly safe, though, as should those who would slot toward the back of a playoff rotation. Fortunately, several of those happen to have the right matchups this week.

Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

10 Sleeper pitchers for Week 10 (Sept. 21-27)
headshot-image
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. STL, vs. DET
ROSTERED
45%
He has been a different pitcher since ditching the changeup to focus on tunneling his fastball and slider. Given his two favorable matchups to close out the season, it's time to take advantage.
headshot-image
Michael Pineda SP
MIN Minnesota • #35 • Age: 31
Matchups
vs. CIN
ROSTERED
70%
The whiffs have been at a level we've never seen from him in three starts since returning from a lengthy suspension. Even though it's just one start this week, it's against a bottom-five offense.
headshot-image
Seth Lugo RP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #67 • Age: 30
Matchups
vs. TB, at WAS
ROSTERED
72%
A disastrous outing Thursday makes this play a much more nerve-wracking one than it otherwise would have been, but Seth Lugo's transition to the starting rotation has gone well enough overall that I'd cross my fingers and trust him to rebound with two matchups on the schedule.
headshot-image
Jose Urquidy SP
HOU Houston • #65 • Age: 25
Matchups
at TEX
ROSTERED
69%
It's still not totally clear whether he lines up for one start or two, but given that he'll have a start against the miserable Rangers either way, he's worth the play after allowing a combined five hits in 13 innings over his last two starts.
headshot-image
Rich Hill SP
MIN Minnesota • #44 • Age: 40
Matchups
vs. CIN
ROSTERED
63%
Again, the Reds matchup is a favorable one, and while Rich Hill has been limited to about five innings per start so far, the ratios have been strong of late.
headshot-image
Kris Bubic SP
KC Kansas City • #50 • Age: 23
Matchups
vs. DET
ROSTERED
14%
His changeup has lived up to the scouting report in recent starts, leading to a dramatic rise in whiffs, and the Tigers lineup is one that's unlikely to reverse the trend.
headshot-image
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 23
Matchups
at MIN, at KC
ROSTERED
26%
The top prospect finally looked the part in his most recent outing and has been getting better results with his secondary arsenal lately, but a two-start week also means twice the damage if things go awry.
headshot-image
Kyle Freeland SP
COL Colorado • #21 • Age: 27
Matchups
at SF, at ARI
ROSTERED
68%
It's a reluctant endorsement of a guy who has decidedly outperformed his ratios this year, but the two starts away from Coors Field certainly help.
headshot-image
Caleb Smith SP
ARI Arizona • #31 • Age: 29
Matchups
vs. TEX, vs. COL
ROSTERED
34%
He hasn't been fully stretched out yet, having made only two starts this season, but he'll get there before this week is done, perhaps even being cleared to throw 80-85 pitches in the first of his two starts.
headshot-image
Drew Smyly SP
SF San Francisco • #18 • Age: 31
Matchups
vs. COL, vs. SD
ROSTERED
7%
He has yet to go beyond four innings this year, having missed a major portion in the middle with a strained finger. But the velocity has been up, and the whiffs have been incredible, making him a sneaky play if you're chasing strikeouts in particular.