bryson-stott.jpg

Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

Check back Sunday for the latest updates.


Sleeper hitters for Week 11 (June 13-19)
headshot-image
Santiago Espinal 2B
TOR Toronto • #5 • Age: 27
Matchups
BAL4, NYY3
Rostered
47%
Santiago Espinal has put his high line-drive rate to good use so far in June while showing surprising power as well. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best hitter matchups of any team this week, including a four-game slate against the Orioles.
headshot-image
Bryson Stott SS
PHI Philadelphia • #5 • Age: 24
Matchups
MIA3, @WAS5
Rostered
26%
Bryson Stott has looked much more comfortable (and been far more productive) since stepping into an everyday role with Jean Segura going down. The Phillies have the best hitter matchups of any of the three teams with eight games this week, getting to beat up on the Nationals staff for five.
headshot-image
Luis Garcia SS
WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 22
Matchups
ATL3, PHI5
Rostered
18%
Still only 22, Luis Garcia is impacting the ball much better than in his previous stints in the majors and gets to enjoy the rare eight-game slate this week.
headshot-image
Brandon Drury 3B
CIN Cincinnati • #22 • Age: 29
Matchups
@ARI3, MIL3
Rostered
77%
Though the Reds have only six games this week, the matchups include mashables like Merrill Kelly, Zach Davies, Jason Alexander and Adrian Houser. If you haven't noticed, Brandon Drury has his power stroke working again in June with three home runs already.
headshot-image
Tommy Pham LF
CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34
Matchups
@ARI3, MIL3
Rostered
54%
Tommy Pham's 95th percentile average exit velocity is finally beginning to pay dividends, and with the rest of the Reds lineup heating up around him, so are his plus on-base skills. He'll get to face some of the worst the Diamondbacks and Brewers can throw at him this week.
headshot-image
Connor Joe DH
COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 29
Matchups
CLE3, SD3
Rostered
78%
Though Connor Joe's productivity has been lacking since a blistering start to the season, the fact is he's still the leadoff hitter for the Rockies, who still play in a magical place called Coors Field. And they'll be there for all six of their games this week.
headshot-image
Randal Grichuk RF
COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 30
Matchups
CLE3, SD3
Rostered
57%
A full week at home makes Randal Grichuk a gimme as a sleeper hitter. His credentials as a power hitter are well established, so it's only a matter of time before he takes advantage of the Rocky Mountain air.
headshot-image
Oscar Gonzalez RF
CLE Cleveland • #39 • Age: 24
Matchups
@COL3, @LAD3
Rostered
14%
Oscar Gonzalez has failed to gain much traction in Fantasy because he's failed to do the one thing he consistently did in the minors: hit home runs. He's made contact at a surprisingly high rate, though, while hitting the ball plenty hard enough, so a series at Coors Field might be what gets him off the schneid.
headshot-image
Lane Thomas LF
WAS Washington • #28 • Age: 26
Matchups
ATL3, PHI5
Rostered
13%
Fueling his reputation as a streaky hitter, Lane Thomas has suddenly caught fire in June, piling up multi-hit games and even hitting three home runs in one. The eight-game schedule this week makes him especially hard to resist.
headshot-image
Ramon Laureano RF
OAK Oakland • #22 • Age: 27
Matchups
@BOS3, KC3
Rostered
43%
It's been slow going for Ramon Laureano since returning from a PED suspension in early May, but he's recently shown signs of coming around, having a 12-game hitting streak snapped Thursday. Pitchers like Rich Hill, Daniel Lynch, Brad Keller and Brady Singer this week should only help his cause.

Best hitter matchups for Week 11

1. Padres @CHC4, @COL3
2. Mariners MIN3, LAA5
3. Phillies MIA3, @WAS5
4. Blue Jays BAL4, NYY3
5. Tigers CHW3, TEX4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 11

1. Dodgers LAA2, CLE3
2. Mets MIL3, MIA3
3. Orioles @TOR4, TB3
4. Angels @LAD2, @SEA5
5. Yankees TB3, @TOR3