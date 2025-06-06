Eury Perez SP MIA Miami • #39 • Age: 22 Matchups at PIT, at WAS Rostered 76% It's right into the fire for Eury Perez, who'll be making his return from Tommy John surgery Monday, lining him up for two starts. The matchups are good, and the velocity has been up to snuff on his rehab assignment. I'm not saying he's without risk, but the reward in a two-start week would seem to be worth it.

Jack Leiter SP TEX Texas • #35 • Age: 25 Matchups at MIN, vs. CHW Rostered 71% Jack Leiter's two-start status hinges on the Rangers sticking with a four-man rotation until they activate Nathan Eovaldi next week, which wouldn't require anyone to go on short rest or anything but does seem like less than a sure thing. Losing out on the White Sox start would cost him serious sleeper cred, but the Twins matchup is still pretty good for a pitcher with a 2.20 ERA over his past five starts.

Griffin Canning SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #46 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. WAS, vs. TB Rostered 75% Griffin Canning's high walk rate makes his 2.90 ERA too good to believe, but he's coming off his best start of the season (six shutout innings against the Dodgers) and lines up for two turns against mid-tier offenses.

Zebby Matthews SP MIN Minnesota • #52 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. TEX, at HOU Rostered 49% The Twins have been hesitant to let some of their less experienced pitchers go a third time through a lineup, but they seem to be warming up to the idea with Zebby Matthews, who has averaged six innings in his past two starts. It's just in time for a two-start week against two offenses that rank in the bottom third of the league.

Hayden Birdsong RP SF San Francisco • #60 • Age: 23 Matchup at COL Rostered 73% The Rockies offense is so bad that it's taken Coors Field off the forbidden list for maybe the first time in its 30-year history, which is why I feel comfortable using Hayden Birdsong there. I'd feel even more comfortable if he had turned in a six-inning start yet, but he's mostly been as good as advertised since joining the rotation three turns ago.

Jeffrey Springs SP ATH Athletics • #59 • Age: 32 Matchups at LAA, at KC Rostered 52% Jeffrey Springs bounced back from a rough outing against the Blue Jays two turns ago with his fifth quality start since the start of May, giving him a 3.66 ERA during that seven-start stretch. It's not amazing success, but it's good enough for those chasing volume in a Head-to-Head points league, particularly since the Angels and Royals make for inviting matchups.

Luis Ortiz SP CLE Cleveland • #45 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. CIN, at SEA Rostered 39% Luis Ortiz has legitimately become a good bat-misser with the Guardians, but since he's below average in every other respect, the overall stat line is underwhelming. Still, you'll want to take advantage of his two-start status in a Head-to-Head points league, where his relief pitcher eligibility also comes in handy.

Mitch Keller SP PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. MIA, at CHC Rostered 70% Mitch Keller's rough outing against the Astros on Thursday makes him slightly less appealing as a sleeper, interrupting a stretch of five straight quality starts. He's struggled to win games for the Pirates as it is, and while I could see him adding his tally against the Marlins, the Cubs are another matter.

Clarke Schmidt SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #36 • Age: 29 Matchups at KC, at BOS Rostered 71% Clarke Schmidt has been working six innings from time to time while missing bats at a pretty nice clip. None of the numbers will blow you away, but this far down the sleeper pitchers list, you wouldn't expect them to. He gets two starts, and one is against a Royals lineup that ranks near the bottom of the league.