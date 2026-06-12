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Fantasy Baseball Week 13 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers include Dustin May, J.T. Ginn

A trio of Cardinals pitchers highlights this week's list

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1 min read
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Streaming pitchers isn't for the faint of heart, but if you find yourself without enough reliable options in a given scoring period, it may be what you need to stay afloat. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Generally, only the top two or three are full-throated endorsements, while the rest are more about making the best of a bad situation.

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 13 (June 15-21)
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Reid Detmers SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 26
Matchups
at ARI, at ATH
Rostered
77%
Reid Detmers has simplified his approach in his past four starts, really keying in on his slider, and the result has been a 1.73 ERA, 0.54 WHIP and 12.5 K/9. The Diamondbacks and Athletics are two of the better lineups against lefties, actually, but you don't sit a pitcher as hot as Detmers in a two-start week.
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Dustin May SP
STL St. Louis • #3 • Age: 28
Matchup
vs. SD
Rostered
65%
Dustin May is still sporting a 4.21 ERA overall, but most of the damage came in his first two starts. In 11 starts since, he has a 2.89 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 8.1 K/9, which makes him a great play against the league's worst offense.
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J.T. Ginn SP
ATH Athletics • #35 • Age: 27
Matchup
vs. LAA
Rostered
70%
We'll see if J.T. Ginn survives his start in Las Vegas over the weekend, but overall, he's been trending in a positive direction, working deep into starts with a rising whiff rate. That whiff rate could come in handy against the league's most strikeout-prone offense in Week 13.
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Jared Jones SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #17 • Age: 24
Matchups
at ATH, at COL
Rostered
79%
Jared Jones will be visiting two of the absolute worst venues for pitchers in Week 13, but the actual lineups he's facing are nothing special. More than anything, though, this recommendation reflects my insistence on taking advantage of a rare two-start week for an obviously talented pitcher who's still rounding into form after UCL surgery.
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Michael McGreevy SP
STL St. Louis • #36 • Age: 25
Matchup
at KC
Rostered
67%
Michael McGreevy is like a Walmart version of Dustin May, consistently delivering quality starts despite a modest (or, in his case, rather poor) strikeout rate. I don't buy his 2.99 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in the long run, but I'll take advantage of them against the league's third-worst offense.
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Luis Castillo SP
SEA Seattle • #58 • Age: 33
Matchup
vs. BOS
Rostered
52%
Luis Castillo's return to a full-time rotation spot seems to have reinvigorated him, and considering his track record, I'd be hesitant to question it too much. Particularly if he pulls through in a tough matchup at the Nationals this weekend, you'll want to give him serious thought against a Red Sox lineup that ranks second-to-last in runs scored.
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Ryne Nelson SP
ARI Arizona • #19 • Age: 28
Matchups
vs. LAA, vs. MIN
Rostered
70%
Ryne Nelson got pummeled last time out, but to be fair, he didn't reach the magical 60 percent threshold with his fastball, which seems to be the key to his success. It's made his lows lower, to be sure, but the two strikeout-prone lineups on the schedule this week should give him an assist in that respect.
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Walbert Urena SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #57 • Age: 22
Matchups
at ARI, at ATH
Rostered
52%
Walbert Urena has taken up residence here, always seeming like a reasonable choice to start because of his penchant for weak contact on the ground. It only follows, then, that twice the outings this week make him twice as reasonable, though you do need to watch out for the WHIP with him due to his shaky control.
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Andre Pallante SP
STL St. Louis • #53 • Age: 27
Matchup
vs. SD
Rostered
24%
If Michael McGreevy is the Walmart Dustin May, then Andre Pallante is the Walmart Michael McGreevy. He's actually the best ground-ball pitcher of the three, which can be a double-edged sword (see his 1.26 WHIP), but he's a pretty good bet for a quality start against a Padres lineup that ranks dead last in scoring.
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Brandon Young SP
BAL Baltimore • #63 • Age: 27
Matchups
at SEA, at LAD
Rostered
23%
Brandon Young still has much to prove as a Fantasy pitcher, but he's riding a four-start quality start streak in which he's put together a 1.69 ERA and 0.97 WHIP (albeit with just 6.7 K/9). His second start at the Dodgers ought to give you pause, but the margin for error for pitchers is higher in a Head-to-Head points league, where you're more likely to chase the volume he figures to provide.
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