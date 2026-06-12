Fantasy Baseball Week 13 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers include Dustin May, J.T. Ginn

Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 26 Matchups at ARI, at ATH Rostered 77% Reid Detmers has simplified his approach in his past four starts, really keying in on his slider, and the result has been a 1.73 ERA, 0.54 WHIP and 12.5 K/9. The Diamondbacks and Athletics are two of the better lineups against lefties, actually, but you don't sit a pitcher as hot as Detmers in a two-start week.

Dustin May SP STL St. Louis • #3 • Age: 28 Matchup vs. SD Rostered 65% Dustin May is still sporting a 4.21 ERA overall, but most of the damage came in his first two starts. In 11 starts since, he has a 2.89 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 8.1 K/9, which makes him a great play against the league's worst offense.

J.T. Ginn SP ATH Athletics • #35 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. LAA Rostered 70% We'll see if J.T. Ginn survives his start in Las Vegas over the weekend, but overall, he's been trending in a positive direction, working deep into starts with a rising whiff rate. That whiff rate could come in handy against the league's most strikeout-prone offense in Week 13.

Jared Jones SP PIT Pittsburgh • #17 • Age: 24 Matchups at ATH, at COL Rostered 79% Jared Jones will be visiting two of the absolute worst venues for pitchers in Week 13, but the actual lineups he's facing are nothing special. More than anything, though, this recommendation reflects my insistence on taking advantage of a rare two-start week for an obviously talented pitcher who's still rounding into form after UCL surgery.

Michael McGreevy SP STL St. Louis • #36 • Age: 25 Matchup at KC Rostered 67% Michael McGreevy is like a Walmart version of Dustin May, consistently delivering quality starts despite a modest (or, in his case, rather poor) strikeout rate. I don't buy his 2.99 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in the long run, but I'll take advantage of them against the league's third-worst offense.

Luis Castillo SP SEA Seattle • #58 • Age: 33 Matchup vs. BOS Rostered 52% Luis Castillo's return to a full-time rotation spot seems to have reinvigorated him, and considering his track record, I'd be hesitant to question it too much. Particularly if he pulls through in a tough matchup at the Nationals this weekend, you'll want to give him serious thought against a Red Sox lineup that ranks second-to-last in runs scored.

Ryne Nelson SP ARI Arizona • #19 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. LAA, vs. MIN Rostered 70% Ryne Nelson got pummeled last time out, but to be fair, he didn't reach the magical 60 percent threshold with his fastball, which seems to be the key to his success. It's made his lows lower, to be sure, but the two strikeout-prone lineups on the schedule this week should give him an assist in that respect.

Walbert Urena SP LAA L.A. Angels • #57 • Age: 22 Matchups at ARI, at ATH Rostered 52% Walbert Urena has taken up residence here, always seeming like a reasonable choice to start because of his penchant for weak contact on the ground. It only follows, then, that twice the outings this week make him twice as reasonable, though you do need to watch out for the WHIP with him due to his shaky control.

Andre Pallante SP STL St. Louis • #53 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. SD Rostered 24% If Michael McGreevy is the Walmart Dustin May, then Andre Pallante is the Walmart Michael McGreevy. He's actually the best ground-ball pitcher of the three, which can be a double-edged sword (see his 1.26 WHIP), but he's a pretty good bet for a quality start against a Padres lineup that ranks dead last in scoring.