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Fantasy Baseball Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Shota Imanaga, MacKenzie Gore

Here's how this week's two-start slate stacks up

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1 min read
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Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 13 (June 15-21). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
2
C. Burns SP CIN Chase Burns SP CIN
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
3
D. Cease SP TOR Dylan Cease SP TOR
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
4
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
5
P. Tolle SP BOS Payton Tolle SP BOS
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
SEA
Seattle
6
D. Martin SP CHW Davis Martin SP CHW
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
DET
Detroit
7
S. Imanaga SP CHC Shota Imanaga SP CHC
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
Advisable in most cases
8
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
ATH
Athletics
9
M. Gore SP TEX MacKenzie Gore SP TEX
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
SD
San Diego
10
J. Jones SP PIT Jared Jones SP PIT
@
ATH
Athletics
 		@
COL
Colorado
11
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
12
W. Urena SP LAA Walbert Urena SP LAA
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
ATH
Athletics
Better left for points leagues
13
S. Lugo SP KC Seth Lugo SP KC
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
14
B. Young SP BAL Brandon Young SP BAL
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
15
N. Martinez SP TB Nick Martinez SP TB
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
WAS
Washington
16
G. Holmes SP ATL Grant Holmes SP ATL
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
No thanks
17
J. Perkins RP ATH Jack Perkins RP ATH
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
18
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
HOU
Houston
19
A. Alvarez RP WAS Andrew Alvarez RP WAS
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
20
R. Gasser SP MIL Robert Gasser SP MIL
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
21
R. Gusto SP MIA Ryan Gusto SP MIA
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
22
M. Paredes RP MIN Mike Paredes RP MIN
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
ARI
Arizona
23
K. Teng RP HOU Kai-Wei Teng RP HOU
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
24
A. Houser SP SF Adrian Houser SP SF
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
MIA
Miami
25
L. Giolito SP SD Lucas Giolito SP SD
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
TEX
Texas
26
M. Lorenzen SP COL Michael Lorenzen SP COL
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
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