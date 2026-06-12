Fantasy Baseball Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Shota Imanaga, MacKenzie Gore

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 13 (June 15-21). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Must-start, all formats
|1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
|
vs
|
vs
|2
C. Burns SP CIN Chase Burns SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|3
|4
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
|
vs
|
vs
|5
|6
D. Martin SP CHW Davis Martin SP CHW
|
@
|
@
|7
S. Imanaga SP CHC Shota Imanaga SP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
Advisable in most cases
|8
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
|
@
|
@
|9
|10
|11
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|12
Better left for points leagues
|13
|14
B. Young SP BAL Brandon Young SP BAL
|
@
|
@
|15
N. Martinez SP TB Nick Martinez SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|16
G. Holmes SP ATL Grant Holmes SP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
No thanks
|17
J. Perkins RP ATH Jack Perkins RP ATH
|
vs
|
vs
|18
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|19
A. Alvarez RP WAS Andrew Alvarez RP WAS
|
vs
|
@
|20
|21
R. Gusto SP MIA Ryan Gusto SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|22
M. Paredes RP MIN Mike Paredes RP MIN
|
@
|
@
|23
|24
|25
L. Giolito SP SD Lucas Giolito SP SD
|
@
|
@
|26
M. Lorenzen SP COL Michael Lorenzen SP COL
|
@
|
vs