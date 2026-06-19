Fantasy Baseball Week 14 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Paul Goldschmidt, Alec Bohm

Paul Goldschmidt 1B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #48 • Age: 38 Matchups @DET3, @BOS4 Rostered 50% While Paul Goldschmidt might be the most under-rostered hitter in Fantasy right now, having reclaimed an everyday role while batting .382 with five home runs and a 1.087 OPS so far in June, it's hard to look past a schedule that ranks the second-worst for hitters this week. The reason I'm willing to do so is that there are five left-handers on it, and Goldschmidt has hit lefties to the tune of a .400 (26 for 65) batting average and 1.232 OPS this year.

Alec Bohm 3B PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 29 Matchups @WAS4, @NYM3 Rostered 54% You wouldn't know it from his overall numbers, but Alec Bohm has been about as effective as he ever has over his past 36 games, batting .301 (40 for 133) with eight home runs and an OPS over .850. He's primed to take advantage of the most hitter-friendly schedule this week, which includes four games against the Nationals pitching staff.

Lars Nootbaar LF STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 28 Matchups ARI4, MIA3 Rostered 23% Lars Nootbaar has throttled the ball to the tune of a 95.3 mph average exit velocity since coming back from dual heel surgery while continuing to walk at his usual high rate. He should be able to convert that into success with the second-best hitter schedule this week, particularly since only one of the opposing pitchers throws left-handed.

Mauricio Dubon SS ATL Atlanta • #14 • Age: 31 Matchups @SD3, @SF3 Rostered 58% Mauricio Dubon has continued to play a Swiss army knife role for the Braves and has been particularly productive in June, batting .304 (14 for 46) with four home runs in his past 12 games. The Braves just missed being among the five best hitter matchups this week, scheduled to face pitchers such as Griffin Canning, Randy Vasquez, Trevor McDonald, Adrian Houser and a struggling Michael King.

Blaze Jordan 3B STL St. Louis • #33 • Age: 23 Matchups ARI4, MIA3 Rostered 23% Blaze Jordan has so far had an easy time transitioning to the starting third base role for the Cardinals, combining high exit velocities with a low strikeout rate, as he did in the minors. The Cardinals matchups this week make it the perfect time to give him a try, featuring such mashables as Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen, Ryan Gusto, and Tyler Phillips.

Willi Castro 2B COL Colorado • #3 • Age: 29 Matchups BOS3, @MIN3 Rostered 36% Eligible at every infield position plus the outfield, Willi Castro makes for a handy hot-hand play right now, batting .354 (29 for 82) with three home runs and two stolen bases in his past 22 games. Only his first three games are at his hitter-friendly home, but his road series is against a bad Twins pitching staff.

TJ Rumfield 1B COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 26 Matchups BOS3, @MIN3 Rostered 54% I've been reluctant to recommend Rockies hitters this year because they have yet to have a full week of home games, but their road matchups this week against Mike Paredes, Zebby Matthews and a struggling Taj Bradley are just as inviting. TJ Rumfield, like Willi Castro, has been swinging a hot bat lately, batting .344 (11 for 32) with three homers in his past eight games.

Marcus Semien 2B NYM N.Y. Mets • #10 • Age: 35 Matchups CHC4, PHI3 Rostered 61% Marcus Semien has never generated high exit velocities, and in recent years, it's taken him until midseason, when the ball generally carries better, to come around. That seems to be happening again, seeing as he's batting .262 (17 for 65) with five home runs and an OPS over .850 in his past 18 games.

Bryson Stott 2B PHI Philadelphia • #5 • Age: 28 Matchups @WAS4, @NYM3 Rostered 53% There needs to be another hitter who can take advantage of the Phillies' No. 1 hitter slate this week, and since Brandon Marsh is too rostered already, my choice is Bryson Stott, who's been hitting the ball harder than ever this year and is batting .342 (13 for 38) with four steals in his past 11 games. Now that he's playing virtually every day, the number of lefties on the schedule doesn't matter as much, but there happens to be only one.