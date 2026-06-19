Fantasy Baseball Week 14 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Trey Yesavage, Ryan Weathers

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 14 (June 22-28). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Must-start, all formats
|1
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
|
@
|
@
|2
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|3
|4
N. McLean SP NYM Nolan McLean SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|5
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
|
@
|
vs
|6
|7
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
|
@
|
vs
|8
T. Yesavage SP TOR Trey Yesavage SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|9
R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
|
@
|
@
|10
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
|
@
|
@
Advisable in most cases
|11
S. Gray SP BOS Sonny Gray SP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|12
F. Valdez SP DET Framber Valdez SP DET
|
vs
|
vs
|13
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|14
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
|
vs
|
vs
Better left for points leagues
|15
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|16
M. Wacha SP KC Michael Wacha SP KC
|
@
|
@
|17
P. Lambert SP HOU Peter Lambert SP HOU
|
@
|
@
|18
F. Griffin SP WAS Foster Griffin SP WAS
|
vs
|
@
|19
A. Pallante SP STL Andre Pallante SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|20
A. Kay SP CHW Anthony Kay SP CHW
|
vs
|
vs
No thanks
|21
G. Holmes SP ATL Grant Holmes SP ATL
|
@
|
@
|22
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
|
vs
|
vs
|23
|24
|25
L. Avila RP KC Luinder Avila RP KC
|
@
|
@
|26
T. Phillips RP MIA Tyler Phillips RP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|27
Z. Littell SP WAS Zack Littell SP WAS
|
vs
|
@
|28
Z. Matthews SP MIN Zebby Matthews SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|29
|30
|31
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|32
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
|
vs
|
vs
|33
E. Cabrera SP CHC Edward Cabrera SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|34
|35
B. Sproat SP MIL Brandon Sproat SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|36
A. Civale SP ATH Aaron Civale SP ATH
|
@
|
@
|37
J. Bennett SP BOS Jake Bennett SP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|38
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|39
|40
S. Aldegheri SP LAA Samuel Aldegheri SP LAA
|
vs
|
vs
|41
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
|
vs
|
@