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Fantasy Baseball Week 14 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Trey Yesavage, Ryan Weathers

Here's how this week's two-start slate stacks up

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1 min read
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Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 14 (June 22-28). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
2
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
3
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
DET
Detroit
4
N. McLean SP NYM Nolan McLean SP NYM
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
5
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
6
C. Rodon SP NYY Carlos Rodon SP NYY
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
BOS
Boston
7
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
WAS
Washington
8
T. Yesavage SP TOR Trey Yesavage SP TOR
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TEX
Texas
9
R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
BOS
Boston
10
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
Advisable in most cases
11
S. Gray SP BOS Sonny Gray SP BOS
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
12
F. Valdez SP DET Framber Valdez SP DET
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
HOU
Houston
13
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
14
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
HOU
Houston
Better left for points leagues
15
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
16
M. Wacha SP KC Michael Wacha SP KC
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
17
P. Lambert SP HOU Peter Lambert SP HOU
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
DET
Detroit
18
F. Griffin SP WAS Foster Griffin SP WAS
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
19
A. Pallante SP STL Andre Pallante SP STL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
MIA
Miami
20
A. Kay SP CHW Anthony Kay SP CHW
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
No thanks
21
G. Holmes SP ATL Grant Holmes SP ATL
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
SF
San Francisco
22
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
23
J. Leiter SP TEX Jack Leiter SP TEX
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
TOR
Toronto
24
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
25
L. Avila RP KC Luinder Avila RP KC
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
26
T. Phillips RP MIA Tyler Phillips RP MIA
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
STL
St. Louis
27
Z. Littell SP WAS Zack Littell SP WAS
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
28
Z. Matthews SP MIN Zebby Matthews SP MIN
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
COL
Colorado
29
J. Assad RP CHC Javier Assad RP CHC
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
30
K. Leahy SP STL Kyle Leahy SP STL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
MIA
Miami
31
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
32
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
33
E. Cabrera SP CHC Edward Cabrera SP CHC
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
34
K. Rocker SP TEX Kumar Rocker SP TEX
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
TOR
Toronto
35
B. Sproat SP MIL Brandon Sproat SP MIL
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
36
A. Civale SP ATH Aaron Civale SP ATH
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
37
J. Bennett SP BOS Jake Bennett SP BOS
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
38
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
39
A. Houser SP SF Adrian Houser SP SF
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
40
S. Aldegheri SP LAA Samuel Aldegheri SP LAA
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
41
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
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