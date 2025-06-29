Jo Adell CF LAA L.A. Angels • #7 • Age: 26 Matchups @ATL3, @TOR3 Rostered 63% Jo Adell takes the top spot not so much because of matchups -- which are decent enough -- but more because he's been one of the hottest hitters in June, connecting for 11 home runs. His roster rate has been slow to climb due to his history of futility, but his .275 xBA and .569 xSLG suggest that, if anything, he has even more ground to make up.

Ryan McMahon 3B COL Colorado • #24 • Age: 30 Matchups HOU3, CHW3 Rostered 52% While his 2025 has been disappointing overall, Ryan McMahon's struggles were largely confined to April. Since then, he's batting .260 with an OPS near .850. You don't need to exclude April to grasp the success he's had at home, though, batting .270 with an .888 OPS there for the year. It makes him a prime candidate to get the most out of the Rockies' six home games and top-ranked hitter matchups this week.

Jordan Beck LF COL Colorado • #27 • Age: 24 Matchups HOU3, CHW3 Rostered 46% Ryan McMahon, of course, isn't the only Rockies hitter to thrive at his hitter-friendly home. Jordan Beck is batting .301 with an .820 OPS there and has been on a nice run in general, batting .295 (26 for 88) with two homers and two steals in his past 22 games. While the home games are nice, the fact that three are against the White Sox pitching staff is what really puts the Rockies' matchups over the top.

Cam Smith RF HOU Houston • #11 • Age: 22 Matchups @COL3, @LAD3 Rostered 72% While the power has been lacking, Cam Smith has otherwise followed the same trend as other top hitting prospects, taking about two months to adjust to the majors. More specifically, he's batting .328 (45 for 137) over his past 39 games, making him a reasonable bet to get the most out of the Astros' fourth-best hitter matchups this week, which include a three-game series at Coors Field.

Josh H. Smith SS TEX Texas • #8 • Age: 27 Matchups BAL3, @SD3 Rostered 73% The Rangers having the second-best hitter matchups this week would make their leadoff hitter an advisable play regardless, but it doesn't hurt that Josh Smith bats left-handed. There's only one lefty on the schedule, and Smith is batting .289 with an .823 OPS against righties this year.

Xavier Edwards SS MIA Miami • #9 • Age: 25 Matchups MIN3, MIL3 Rostered 70% With no power to speak of, Xavier Edwards must stand out in both batting average and stolen bases to matter in Fantasy, and after a slow start with regard to the former, he's turned things around in June, batting .323 (30 for 93) for the month. At no point this year has his batting average lagged against righties (.303) or at home (.320), and all six of his games this week meet both criteria.

Trent Grisham CF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #12 • Age: 28 Matchups @TOR4, @NYM3 Rostered 58% After a month-long lull at the plate, Trent Grisham is picking things up again with a .286 (12 for 42) batting average and two home runs over his past 10 games, and as with Xavier Edwards, all the splits are working in his favor this week. The Yankees play all seven games on the road, where he's batting .271 vs. 217 at home, and are facing nothing but righties, against whom he's batting .274 compared to .187 against lefties.

Evan Carter CF TEX Texas • #32 • Age: 22 Matchups BAL3, @SD3 Rostered 56% Josh Smith may have the Rangers' second-highest OPS against righties this season, but Evan Carter has the third-highest. The one-time top prospect has shown signs of regaining his form this year, and matchups like Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano, Randy Vasquez, and Stephen Kolek can hopefully put him back on that path.

Jesus Sanchez RF MIA Miami • #7 • Age: 27 Matchups MIN3, MIL3 Rostered 26% I've mentioned that Xavier Edwards has been at his best both at home and against righties this year, and the same is true for Jesus Sanchez. The right/lefty splits are even more extreme in his case, which works out well with nothing but righties on the schedule, and those righties include squishier types like Simeon Woods Richardson, David Festa, Quinn Priester, and Chad Patrick.