Braxton Garrett SP MIA Miami • #60 • Age: 25 Matchups at PHI, vs. ATL Rostered 66% After four mostly excellent starts against weak opponents (Pittsburgh twice and Cincinnati twice), Garrett's recent breakthrough will be put to the test against the Phillies and Braves this week. At this point, you almost have to use him with two starts, even if the matchups are challenging.

Brady Singer SP KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. CHW, vs. LAD Rostered 78% The strikeouts came back down for Singer last time after back-to-back double-digit efforts, but he still has an impressive 3.25 xFIP for the year. A two-start week is difficult to pass up, even if one is against the Dodgers.

Marcus Stroman SP CHC Chi. Cubs • Age: 31 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 63% Take out the one start that preceded his IL stint for shoulder inflammation and Stroman has a 2.97 ERA for the year. He's been money since returning, allowing two earned runs across 20 1/3 innings, and faces the Juan Soto-less Nationals this week.

Nick Lodolo SP CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. CHC Rostered 59% The injury-ridden prospect appears to be coming into his own with back-to-back dominant efforts against the Marlins and Orioles. The Cubs offense rates similarly, giving him another chance to pile up whiffs with his breaking ball.

Hunter Greene SP CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 22 Matchup vs. CHC Rostered 77% Like so many rookies before him, Greene has struggled with consistency but has come through with a 2.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 over his past four starts. He's done it with mostly favorable matchups but has another one of those this week against the Cubs.

Josiah Gray SP WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24 Matchup at CHC Rostered 78% Gray has fallen victim to home runs more recently, but he remains an excellent swing-and-miss pitcher who'll be facing off against a strikeout-prone Cubs lineup this week. Expect a rebound performance.

Alex Wood SP SF San Francisco • #57 • Age: 31 Matchups at SD, vs. PIT Rostered 76% Wood is coming off a disastrous start against the Dodgers, but the Dodgers have a way of doing that. He had a 1.65 ERA in July, has a 3.29 xFIP for the year, and will be facing the Pirates among his two starts this week.

James Kaprielian SP OAK Oakland • #32 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. LAA, at HOU Rostered 16% Just by virtue of having a 1.89 ERA in his past six starts, a two-start Kaprielian deserves considering in a week with so few two-start pitchers available. Be forewarned, though: the underlying numbers aren't great.

Kyle Gibson SP PHI Philadelphia • #44 • Age: 34 Matchup vs. MIA Rostered 63% Most anyone is a favorable play against the Marlins right now, but particularly someone with the capacity to work deep into games like Gibson. He faced the Marlins a couple turns ago and allowed one earned run in six innings.