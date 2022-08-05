If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
MIA Miami • #60 • Age: 25
After four mostly excellent starts against weak opponents (Pittsburgh twice and Cincinnati twice), Garrett's recent breakthrough will be put to the test against the Phillies and Braves this week. At this point, you almost have to use him with two starts, even if the matchups are challenging.
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 26
The strikeouts came back down for Singer last time after back-to-back double-digit efforts, but he still has an impressive 3.25 xFIP for the year. A two-start week is difficult to pass up, even if one is against the Dodgers.
CHC Chi. Cubs • Age: 31
Take out the one start that preceded his IL stint for shoulder inflammation and Stroman has a 2.97 ERA for the year. He's been money since returning, allowing two earned runs across 20 1/3 innings, and faces the Juan Soto-less Nationals this week.
Nick Lodolo SP
CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24
The injury-ridden prospect appears to be coming into his own with back-to-back dominant efforts against the Marlins and Orioles. The Cubs offense rates similarly, giving him another chance to pile up whiffs with his breaking ball.
CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 22
Like so many rookies before him, Greene has struggled with consistency but has come through with a 2.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 over his past four starts. He's done it with mostly favorable matchups but has another one of those this week against the Cubs.
Josiah Gray SP
WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24
Gray has fallen victim to home runs more recently, but he remains an excellent swing-and-miss pitcher who'll be facing off against a strikeout-prone Cubs lineup this week. Expect a rebound performance.
Alex Wood SP
SF San Francisco • #57 • Age: 31
Wood is coming off a disastrous start against the Dodgers, but the Dodgers have a way of doing that. He had a 1.65 ERA in July, has a 3.29 xFIP for the year, and will be facing the Pirates among his two starts this week.
OAK Oakland • #32 • Age: 28
Just by virtue of having a 1.89 ERA in his past six starts, a two-start Kaprielian deserves considering in a week with so few two-start pitchers available. Be forewarned, though: the underlying numbers aren't great.
Kyle Gibson SP
PHI Philadelphia • #44 • Age: 34
Most anyone is a favorable play against the Marlins right now, but particularly someone with the capacity to work deep into games like Gibson. He faced the Marlins a couple turns ago and allowed one earned run in six innings.
Johnny Cueto SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #47 • Age: 36
Though Cueto gave up 11 hits last time, he also went eight innings and still has allowed more than three earned runs only once all year. No clue how he's doing it, but it's gone on long enough that I'd expect it to continue against a team like the Royals.