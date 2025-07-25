Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 27 Matchups at STL, vs. NYY Rostered 66% A recent elbow scare has suppressed Edward Cabrera's roster rate, but he bounced back nicely against the Padres in his last start. You could ask for better matchups than the Yankees and Cardinals, but it hasn't so much mattered who he's faced lately, putting together a 2.18 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 9.9 K/9 over his past 10 starts.

Slade Cecconi SP CLE Cleveland • #44 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. COL, vs. MIN Rostered 54% Slade Cecconi has been a surprisingly steady performer so far, and judging by the whiff rates on his slider and curveball, he may even have more strikeout potential than he's revealed. He'd be a worthy streamer if he were only facing the Rockies on the road, but that second matchup against the Twins is icing on the cake.

Brandon Walter SP HOU Houston • #60 • Age: 28 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 49% Six of Brandon Walter's past eight starts have seen him go six innings or more while surrendering two earned runs or fewer, and judging by the data, there's more where that came from. He's an elite strike-thrower with above-average ground-ball and swinging-strike rates, setting him up for another strong outing against a middling Nationals offense.

Jose Soriano SP LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. TEX Rostered 75% Jose Soriano has been hit or miss of late, but with his league-best ground-ball rate, it mostly comes down to how many strikes he throws. He's struggled in his two starts against the Rangers this year, but those wounds were largely self-inflicted. They rank in the bottom third in runs scored.

Michael Wacha SP KC Kansas City • #52 • Age: 34 Matchup vs. ATL Rostered 71% Braves hitters have struggled all year and look particularly listless right now, knowing their playoff dreams are dead. Michael Wacha gets hit hard sometimes, but against a lineup like that, a quality start seems all but certain.

Eric Lauer SP TOR Toronto • #56 • Age: 30 Matchup at BAL Rostered 46% Eric Lauer just threw an eight-inning gem against the Tigers and has a 2.93 ERA since joining the Blue Jays rotation for good in mid-June. That's the kind of run you bet on when it intersects with a matchup as favorable as the Orioles, though I do have long-term concerns about Lauer given his unfortunate combination of high exit velocities and an extreme ground-ball rate.

Landen Roupp SP SF San Francisco • #65 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. PIT, at NYM Rostered 59% Emphasizing his changeup has allowed Landen Roupp to find stable footing, and he has a 1.15 ERA over his past six starts. That's obviously too good to be true, but with him lining up for two turns, one against the worst offense in baseball, now isn't the time to bet against it.

Max Scherzer SP TOR Toronto • #31 • Age: 40 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 72% Max Scherzer hasn't looked amazing in five turns since returning from a thumb injury, but he hasn't looked totally washed either, reaching the usual velocities on his fastball and striking out more than a batter per inning. Here's betting he'll deliver his best results yet against a Royals lineup that ranks second-to-last in runs scored.

Patrick Corbin SP TEX Texas • #46 • Age: 36 Matchups vs. LAA, at SEA Rostered 35% Patrick Corbin has been remarkably steady this season, and while I've mostly been inclined to write it off, it does seem like an improved cutter is to credit for it, helping him to neutralize right-handed batters. The double-dip against the Angels and Mariners is favorable enough for you to take the plunge, if only in points leagues.