If you need a fill-in for an injury or are simply looking for a spark, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
Brandon Lowe 2B
TB Tampa Bay • #8 • Age: 29
Lowe has looked like his old studly self since returning from a back injury about a month ago, homering six times in 25 games. He still tends to sit against left-handers, but the Rays have only one of those on the schedule this week, with some of the right-handers being Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson and Xzavion Curry.
HOU Houston • #20 • Age: 28
With the kind of heater McCormick is on, batting .314 (43 for 137) with 10 homers and eight steals in his past 40 games, he would need to have some imposing matchups for you to justify sitting him this week. Instead, the toughest pitchers on the Astros' six-game slate are Grayson Rodriguez and Reid Detmers.
ATL Atlanta • #20 • Age: 32
Ozuna had a great series against the Brewers last week but has been scuffling a bit overall. Still, among those potentially on the waiver wire, there's no one better to take advantage of the Braves' eight-game schedule this week, which includes four games against the Pirates and four games against the Mets' recently decimated rotation.
Jarren Duran CF
BOS Boston • #16 • Age: 26
Duran has been a force at the top of the Red Sox lineup in recent weeks, but only against right-handed pitchers. The Red Sox are scheduled to face three lefties in their seven games this week, but the righties are so squishy -- Brady Singer, Jordan Lyles, Alec Marsh and Matt Manning -- that I think you have to stick with him.
BOS Boston • #36 • Age: 23
Casas, like teammate Jarren Duran, is probably out of the lineup for the Red Sox's three games against left-handed pitchers this week, but it's the Royals and Tigers they're facing, which means he's sure to come off the bench against some squishy pitchers. He's been one of the hottest hitters since the All-Star break, batting .355 (22 for 62) with eight homers.
Jake Burger 3B
MIA Miami • #36 • Age: 27
Burger is getting more than just bites with his new team, which should give us more confidence starting him regardless of the matchups. But it helps that there are three lefties on the schedule this week, against whom he has a .972 OPS compared to .744 against righties.
Will Benson LF
CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 25
Benson continues to be the most overlooked hitter in a fascinating Reds lineup, starting regularly against righties and often against lefties, too. His skill set is similar to Jake Fraley's, combining premium on-base skills with above-average power and speed, and he'll get to take advantage of pitchers like Braxton Garrett, Johnny Cueto, Johan Oviedo and Osvaldo Bido this week.
Joey Votto 1B
CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 39
Votto has run hot and cold since his return from a lengthy IL stint, but he seems to be heating up again, connecting for four homers in his past seven games. His matchups this week are decent enough, beginning with three games at home against the Marlins and ending with three games in Pittsburgh.
Sal Frelick RF
MIL Milwaukee • #10 • Age: 23
Frelick has just one stolen bases, which will need to be part of his game if he's going to have longstanding Fantasy appeal, but he's put his contact skills to good use and even popped a couple homers already. It's enough to earn him the benefit of the doubt with the fifth-best hitter matchups, which include three games against the Rockies and four at the White Sox.
ATL Atlanta • #11 • Age: 29
Arcia continues to put up solid numbers that are undermined by him batting eighth in the lineup. But he gets an eighth game to make up for that this week, thanks to a doubleheader Saturday, and the Pirates and Mets rotations are just terrible right now.
Best hitter matchups for Week 20
1. Braves @PIT4, NYM4
2. Red Sox KC4, DET3
3. Dodgers @SD1, @ARI2, COL4
4. Phillies WAS4, MIN3
5. Brewers COL3, @CHW3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 20
1. Diamondbacks LAD2, SD3
2. Mariners SD2, BAL3
3. Orioles HOU3, @SEA3
4. Angels SF3, @HOU3
5. White Sox NYY3, MIL3