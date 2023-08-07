Brandon Lowe 2B TB Tampa Bay • #8 • Age: 29 Matchups STL3, CLE3 Rostered 75% Lowe has looked like his old studly self since returning from a back injury about a month ago, homering six times in 25 games. He still tends to sit against left-handers, but the Rays have only one of those on the schedule this week, with some of the right-handers being Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson and Xzavion Curry.

Chas McCormick CF HOU Houston • #20 • Age: 28 Matchups @BAL3, LAA3 Rostered 75% With the kind of heater McCormick is on, batting .314 (43 for 137) with 10 homers and eight steals in his past 40 games, he would need to have some imposing matchups for you to justify sitting him this week. Instead, the toughest pitchers on the Astros' six-game slate are Grayson Rodriguez and Reid Detmers.

Marcell Ozuna DH ATL Atlanta • #20 • Age: 32 Matchups @PIT4, NYM4 Rostered 61% Ozuna had a great series against the Brewers last week but has been scuffling a bit overall. Still, among those potentially on the waiver wire, there's no one better to take advantage of the Braves' eight-game schedule this week, which includes four games against the Pirates and four games against the Mets' recently decimated rotation.

Jarren Duran CF BOS Boston • #16 • Age: 26 Matchups KC4, DET3 Rostered 76% Duran has been a force at the top of the Red Sox lineup in recent weeks, but only against right-handed pitchers. The Red Sox are scheduled to face three lefties in their seven games this week, but the righties are so squishy -- Brady Singer, Jordan Lyles, Alec Marsh and Matt Manning -- that I think you have to stick with him.

Triston Casas 1B BOS Boston • #36 • Age: 23 Matchups KC4, DET3 Rostered 79% Casas, like teammate Jarren Duran, is probably out of the lineup for the Red Sox's three games against left-handed pitchers this week, but it's the Royals and Tigers they're facing, which means he's sure to come off the bench against some squishy pitchers. He's been one of the hottest hitters since the All-Star break, batting .355 (22 for 62) with eight homers.

Jake Burger 3B MIA Miami • #36 • Age: 27 Matchups @CIN3, NYY3 Rostered 55% Burger is getting more than just bites with his new team, which should give us more confidence starting him regardless of the matchups. But it helps that there are three lefties on the schedule this week, against whom he has a .972 OPS compared to .744 against righties.

Will Benson LF CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 25 Matchups MIA3, @PIT3 Rostered 35% Benson continues to be the most overlooked hitter in a fascinating Reds lineup, starting regularly against righties and often against lefties, too. His skill set is similar to Jake Fraley's, combining premium on-base skills with above-average power and speed, and he'll get to take advantage of pitchers like Braxton Garrett, Johnny Cueto, Johan Oviedo and Osvaldo Bido this week.

Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 39 Matchups MIA3, @PIT3 Rostered 38% Votto has run hot and cold since his return from a lengthy IL stint, but he seems to be heating up again, connecting for four homers in his past seven games. His matchups this week are decent enough, beginning with three games at home against the Marlins and ending with three games in Pittsburgh.

Sal Frelick RF MIL Milwaukee • #10 • Age: 23 Matchups COL3, @CHW3 Rostered 62% Frelick has just one stolen bases, which will need to be part of his game if he's going to have longstanding Fantasy appeal, but he's put his contact skills to good use and even popped a couple homers already. It's enough to earn him the benefit of the doubt with the fifth-best hitter matchups, which include three games against the Rockies and four at the White Sox.