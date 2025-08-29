Kyle Bradish SP BAL Baltimore • #38 • Age: 28 Matchups at SD, vs. LAD Rostered 63% You should be embarrassed that Kyle Bradish is available enough to qualify for this list. Given how good he was in his first start back from Tommy John surgery and also prior to that, like when he placed fourth in AL Cy Young voting during his last healthy season. The Orioles may insert a sixth starter that denies him a second start, but he'd top the list regardless of the matchups or number of turns.

Nolan McLean SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #26 • Age: 24 Matchup at DET Rostered 78% Nolan McLean is at least closing in on the 80 percent roster threshold that disqualifies him from this list, but his situation is similar to Bradish's in that he's probably just must-start at this point. He's allowed a combined two earned runs across his first three big league starts, working seven-plus innings in two of them and maintaining a near 70 percent ground ball rate.

Ryne Nelson SP ARI Arizona • #19 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. TEX, vs. BOS Rostered 76% When Ryne Nelson throws his fastball 60-70 percent of the time, good things happen. He didn't for a three-start stretch in August and hit the skids a little bit, but he got back on track with a 62 percent usage rate in his last turn at Milwaukee. His reliability makes him automatic in a two-start week.

Parker Messick SP CLE Cleveland • #77 • Age: 24 Matchups at BOS, at TB Rostered 40% Granted, it's only a two-start sample, but Parker Messick has yet to miss as a major leaguer, riding a funky left-handed delivery to back-to-back gems. His minor league track record suggests his control will slip at some point, but he's earned the benefit of the doubt in a two-start week, even with the matchups being iffy.

Emmet Sheehan SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #80 • Age: 25 Matchup at PIT Rostered 52% Emmet Sheehan is coming off the best start of his career, and his past two are his longest of the season. His stuff has more opportunity to shine over six-plus innings, and that's especially true with a matchup as favorable as the Pirates.

Bailey Ober SP MIN Minnesota • #17 • Age: 30 Matchups vs. CHW, at KC Rostered 67% Bailey Ober's return from a hip issue that had plagued him since the start of the season has been a mixed bag, complete with fluctuations in velocity and whiff rate that don't totally correspond to one another. It's hard to know what you're getting with him, in other words, but the results have been acceptable enough for you to give him a try with two favorable matchups.

Charlie Morton SP DET Detroit • #50 • Age: 41 Matchups vs. NYM, vs. CHW Rostered 59% Five of Charlie Morton's past seven outings have been quality starts, but the two misses were bad enough that he has a 4.50 ERA during that stretch. Still, he's collecting strikeouts at a nice rate and has the benefit of facing the White Sox in a two-start week.

Clayton Kershaw SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #22 • Age: 37 Matchup at PIT Rostered 77% Now in the throes of decline, Clayton Kershaw has been one of the league's worst strikeout pitchers this year, but he's maintained a low ERA and piled up wins for the Dodgers. I'd be reluctant to trust him most weeks, but he should come through against the worst offense in baseball.

Jose Soriano SP LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. ATH Rostered 73% Jose Soriano has become the free space in this sleeper pitchers article every week, showing many strong qualities but misfiring often enough to keep his overall stat line modest. One such misfire came the last time he faced the Athletics, but that three-homer outing was so out of character for the league's best ground ball pitcher that I'd bet on him coming closer to his previous turn against the Athletics, when he struck out 12 over seven one-run innings.