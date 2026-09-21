Sleeper hitters for Week 27 (Sept. 21-27)
Ty France 1B
SD San Diego • #25 • Age: 32
The matchups don't even matter in the case of Ty France, which isn't to say they're bad this week. But if you could still pick up a guy with a .301 batting average and .885 OPS, as folks in nearly half of CBS Sports leagues can, why would you bother with anyone else?
Henry Bolte CF
ATH Athletics • #33 • Age: 23
Henry Bolte has been on fire basically since the start of August, converting his high exit velocities into a .302 batting average, eight home runs and about an .875 OPS (not to mention nine steals). Unsurprisingly, he's better at the Athletics' hitter-friendly home, sporting a batting average 75 points higher and an OPS 150 points higher there than on the road, and that's where all six of his games are this week.
ARI Arizona • #28 • Age: 35
Nolan Arenado continues to turn back the clock as a power hitter, slugging six home runs in his past 13 games to go along with a .391 (18 for 46) batting average, and will turn it back even further this week with the Diamondbacks venturing to his old stomping grounds in Colorado. Arizona has the top-ranked hitter schedule for the week.
TJ Rumfield 1B
COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 26
A week split between home and away puts most Rockies hitters in a tough spot, but TJ Rumfield isn't one of them because he's nearly as good on the road as at his hitter-friendly home, batting .289 with an .802 OPS. He's also enjoying a big September, batting .377 (23 for 61) with two homers, a triple and three doubles.
ATH Athletics • #4 • Age: 26
Lawrence Butler shows no signs of slowing down in the second half, going 9 for 33 (.273) with four home runs in his past nine games. The splits favor him twice over this week, with only one lefty on the schedule and six games at home, where he's hit 14 of his 17 home runs.
MIA Miami • #8 • Age: 24
Javier Sanoja has quietly been one of the breakout players of the second half -- batting .313 (65 for 208) with seven home runs, six steals and an .860 OPS -- and the Marlins have some pretty good matchups this week, particularly in their season-ending series against the Braves. His exit velocities won't blow you away, but his high contact and pull-air rates make his breakthrough mostly believable. You can start him at four different positions in Fantasy.
A.J. Ewing CF
NYM N.Y. Mets • #9 • Age: 22
A.J. Ewing is surging to close out his rookie season, batting .389 (21 for 54) with three homers and two steals in his past 15 games. The Mets have the fifth-best hitter schedule this week, though it's not as favorable in Ewing's case because there are four lefties on it.
Jakob Marsee CF
MIA Miami • #87 • Age: 25
Jakob Marsee has enjoyed a stretch similar to Ewing's, batting .438 (21 for 48) with two homers and two steals in his past 13 games, but his late-season surge dates back even further, with him sporting an OPS around .950 in his past 39 games. The Marlins' matchups don't rank in the top five, but they certainly aren't prohibitive for a hot-hand play like him.
Zack Gelof 3B
ATH Athletics • #20 • Age: 26
Zack Gelof is yet another Athletics hitter who's likely to thrive with a full week of home games, seeing as he's batting .286 with an .866 OPS at home. He hasn't been as hot as Henry Bolte or Lawrence Butler, but he's the most versatile of the three for Fantasy, qualifying at second base, third base and the outfield.
TOR Toronto • #21 • Age: 24
If you haven't heard of Brett Bateman, he's been the Blue Jays' leadoff hitter since about mid-August and has thrived in the role, batting .322 (48 for 149) with a .393 on-base percentage. He was doing similar things at Triple-A, albeit with more stolen base activity, and might be worth trying out, if only in five-outfielder leagues, with the Blue Jays having the second-best hitter schedule this week.