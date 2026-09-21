Ty France 1B SD San Diego • #25 • Age: 32 Matchups @LAD3, ARI3 Rostered 58% The matchups don't even matter in the case of Ty France, which isn't to say they're bad this week. But if you could still pick up a guy with a .301 batting average and .885 OPS, as folks in nearly half of CBS Sports leagues can, why would you bother with anyone else?

Henry Bolte CF ATH Athletics • #33 • Age: 23 Matchups LAA2, HOU4 Rostered 57% Henry Bolte has been on fire basically since the start of August, converting his high exit velocities into a .302 batting average, eight home runs and about an .875 OPS (not to mention nine steals). Unsurprisingly, he's better at the Athletics' hitter-friendly home, sporting a batting average 75 points higher and an OPS 150 points higher there than on the road, and that's where all six of his games are this week.

Nolan Arenado 3B ARI Arizona • #28 • Age: 35 Matchups @COL3, @SD3 Rostered 72% Nolan Arenado continues to turn back the clock as a power hitter, slugging six home runs in his past 13 games to go along with a .391 (18 for 46) batting average, and will turn it back even further this week with the Diamondbacks venturing to his old stomping grounds in Colorado. Arizona has the top-ranked hitter schedule for the week.

TJ Rumfield 1B COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 26 Matchups ARI3, @CHW3 Rostered 78% A week split between home and away puts most Rockies hitters in a tough spot, but TJ Rumfield isn't one of them because he's nearly as good on the road as at his hitter-friendly home, batting .289 with an .802 OPS. He's also enjoying a big September, batting .377 (23 for 61) with two homers, a triple and three doubles.

Lawrence Butler RF ATH Athletics • #4 • Age: 26 Matchups LAA2, HOU4 Rostered 71% Lawrence Butler shows no signs of slowing down in the second half, going 9 for 33 (.273) with four home runs in his past nine games. The splits favor him twice over this week, with only one lefty on the schedule and six games at home, where he's hit 14 of his 17 home runs.

Javier Sanoja 3B MIA Miami • #8 • Age: 24 Matchups @CHC3, ATL3 Rostered 52% Javier Sanoja has quietly been one of the breakout players of the second half -- batting .313 (65 for 208) with seven home runs, six steals and an .860 OPS -- and the Marlins have some pretty good matchups this week, particularly in their season-ending series against the Braves. His exit velocities won't blow you away, but his high contact and pull-air rates make his breakthrough mostly believable. You can start him at four different positions in Fantasy.

A.J. Ewing CF NYM N.Y. Mets • #9 • Age: 22 Matchups @TEX3, @WAS3 Rostered 62% A.J. Ewing is surging to close out his rookie season, batting .389 (21 for 54) with three homers and two steals in his past 15 games. The Mets have the fifth-best hitter schedule this week, though it's not as favorable in Ewing's case because there are four lefties on it.

Jakob Marsee CF MIA Miami • #87 • Age: 25 Matchups @CHC3, ATL3 Rostered 44% Jakob Marsee has enjoyed a stretch similar to Ewing's, batting .438 (21 for 48) with two homers and two steals in his past 13 games, but his late-season surge dates back even further, with him sporting an OPS around .950 in his past 39 games. The Marlins' matchups don't rank in the top five, but they certainly aren't prohibitive for a hot-hand play like him.

Zack Gelof 3B ATH Athletics • #20 • Age: 26 Matchups LAA2, HOU4 Rostered 77% Zack Gelof is yet another Athletics hitter who's likely to thrive with a full week of home games, seeing as he's batting .286 with an .866 OPS at home. He hasn't been as hot as Henry Bolte or Lawrence Butler, but he's the most versatile of the three for Fantasy, qualifying at second base, third base and the outfield.