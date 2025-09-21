Trent Grisham CF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #12 • Age: 28 Matchups CHW3, BAL3 Rostered 77% I'm cheating a little with the roster rate here because, frankly, it's a tough week for streamer hitters, but also because I really want to stress how good of a play Trent Grisham is with the Yankees lined up to face two of the worst pitching staffs in baseball. Grisham is coming off a big Week 26 (Sept. 15-21), continuing what's quietly been a big season.

Isaac Paredes 3B HOU Houston • #15 • Age: 26 Matchups @ATH3, @LAA3 Rostered 62% What's this? Are we really going to entrust our fate to Isaac Paredes when he just returned this weekend from a multi-month injury? Well, he was must-start prior to the hamstring strain that sidelined him for so long. It just so happens that the Astros have the most favorable hitter matchups this week, too.

Drake Baldwin C ATL Atlanta • #30 • Age: 24 Matchups WAS3, PIT3 Rostered 60% A series against the Nationals has Drake Baldwin swinging a hot bat again, and he's in line to face them again in what's shaping up to be the fourth-best hitter schedule for the upcoming scoring period. Keep in mind he's playing much more consistently now that Sean Murphy is sidelined by a hip injury.

Dylan Crews RF WAS Washington • #3 • Age: 23 Matchups @ATL3, CHW3 Rostered 61% After having his sophomore season mostly derailed by an oblique injury, Dylan Crews is enjoying one of his best stretches since first being called up last August, batting .288 (15 for 52) with two homers and three steals in his past 15 games. His upside remains considerable, and his matchups are good enough that you could consider taking a shot on that upside even with everything on the line.

Spencer Steer 1B CIN Cincinnati • #7 • Age: 27 Matchups PIT3, @MIL3 Rostered 68% With four homers in his past five games, Spencer Steer now has more than all of last season, not to mention a higher OPS. Yet he's become an afterthought in Fantasy when, back then, he was basically must-start. The matchups aren't really the draw here, but they look better when you consider that the Brewers will likely be resting up for the playoffs late in the week.

Chandler Simpson CF TB Tampa Bay • #14 • Age: 24 Matchups @BAL3, @TOR3 Rostered 60% The matchups could also be better for Chandler Simpson, particularly since he lacks the power to take advantage of Tyler Wells' fly-ball tendencies, but he's been so hot, entering Sunday night batting .429 (15 for 35) in his past nine games, that I'm inclined to recommend him anyway. He's the best base-stealer in the game, so whether you use him in a points league will depend on if your league awards one point per steal or two.

Carter Jensen DH KC Kansas City • #22 • Age: 22 Matchups @LAA3, @ATH3 Rostered 6% Carter Jensen is well-positioned to take advantage of the second-best hitter matchups, finding his way into regular at-bats even in spite of Salvador Perez. He's started eight straight for the Royals, four at catcher and four at DH, and collected six extra-base hits, four doubles and two homers, during that stretch.

Ha-seong Kim SS ATL Atlanta • #9 • Age: 29 Matchups WAS3, PIT3 Rostered 20% Ha-seong Kim has turned over a new leaf since taking over as the Braves shortstop, batting .313 (20 for 64) with three homers in 18 games. It would be nice if he had even a single stolen base during that stretch, seeing as that's mainly what he's good for, but if you're hurting at shortstop, you can't afford to be so picky.

Marcell Ozuna DH ATL Atlanta • #20 • Age: 34 Matchups WAS3, PIT3 Rostered 75% Marcell Ozuna hasn't given you much reason to care about him since May and isn't setting the world on fire even now, but he is at least performing competently, batting .273 (9 for 33) with four doubles in his past 12 games. That may be enough reason to use him with the Braves' favorable schedule this week, which rates as the fourth-best.