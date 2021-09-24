Last week of the season means that all bets are off as far as pitching matchups go. Particularly once a team locks in its playoff position, it might get a little weird with its pitching assignments.

The effect may be less pronounced than in years past, though, given that rosters have expanded by only two this September. It's not like teams are carrying 20 pitchers. They can tread only so far off the beaten path. But it's nonetheless yet another reminder, especially when the stakes are as high as they are in Week 27 (Sept. 27-Oct. 3), that the pitchers already on your roster are probably best suited for the job.

If you do have an opening to fill, though, here are my favorite sleeper pitchers for the final week of 2021, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.