Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings

There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including resurgent veteran Jordan Zimmermann.

Want more help making the right calls for your lineup? SportsLine's William Dubiel breaks down the entire pitching schedule for Week 3, and gives you start and sit calls for every pitcher taking the mound next week. 

You better come with the two-start pitchers this week.

There are a lot of them. Not so much the total count (which is a pretty typical 35), but the number of usable options is surprisingly high at a stage of the season when there are still a good number of off days.

I count 16 that are basically must-start, and the next two — Jake Junis and Jordan Zimmermann — are advisable across all formats. Each has matchup against a decimated Cleveland lineup, helping the cause.

If you play in a points league, you could stretch that number much further — all the way through No. 24, Eric Lauer, probably. And the only thing putting Julio Teheran and Max Fried on the wrong side of that line for me is the series at Coors Field.

Of course, particularly in a Head-to-Head points format, roster space is scarce this time of year, what with all the exciting waiver claims who have yet to crush our hopes and dreams. So to discard one of them for a decidedly boring option like Derek Holland probably doesn't make sense.

But there's a good chance your opponent is running two or three two-start pitchers out there this week, which could make for some tough calls if you find yourself lacking.

Rank

Pitcher

Start 1

Start 2

1

Corey Kluber, CLE

at DET

at KC

2

Blake Snell, TB

at CHW

at TOR

3

Justin Verlander, HOU

vs. NYY

at SEA

4

Aaron Nola, PHI

vs. WAS

at MIA

5

German Marquez, COL

vs. ATL

at SF

6

Zack Greinke, ARI

vs. TEX

vs. SD

7

Jameson Taillon, PIT

at CHC

at WAS

8

Masahiro Tanaka, NYY

at HOU

vs. CHW

9

Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD

at STL

vs. MIL

10

Joey Lucchesi, SD

at SF

at ARI

11

Madison Bumgarner, SF

vs. SD

vs. COL

12

Miles Mikolas, STL

vs. LAD

at CIN

13

Ross Stripling, LAD*

at STL

vs. MIL

14

Marco Gonzales, SEA

at KC

vs. HOU

15

Kyle Freeland, COL

vs. ATL

at SF

16

Jon Lester, CHC

vs. PIT

vs. LAA

17

Jake Junis, KC

vs. SEA

vs. CLE

18

Jordan Zimmermann, DET

vs. CLE

at MIN

19

Kyle Gibson, MIN

at NYM

vs. DET

20

Jhoulys Chacin, MIL

at LAA

at LAD

21

Anibal Sanchez, WAS

at PHI

vs. PIT

22

Carlos Rodon, CHW

vs. TB

at NYY

23

Derek Holland, SF

vs. SD

vs. COL

24

Eric Lauer, SD

at SF

at ARI

25

Julio Teheran, ATL

at COL

vs. NYM

26

Max Fried, ATL

at COL

vs. NYM

27

Marco Estrada, OAK

at BAL

at TEX

28

Homer Bailey, KC

vs. SEA

vs. CLE

29

Trevor Cahill, LAA

vs. MIL

at CHC

30

Jose Urena, MIA

at CIN

vs. PHI

31

Brett Anderson, OAK

at BAL

at TEX

32

Andrew Cashner, BAL

vs. OAK

at BOS

33

Jason Vargas, NYM

vs. MIN

at ATL

34

Felix Hernandez, SEA

at KC

vs. HOU

35

Nate Karns, BAL

vs. OAK

at BOS

*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener

 

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories