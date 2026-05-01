Chase Dollander SP COL Colorado • #32 • Age: 24 Matchup at PHI Rostered 61% Chase Dollander's past three turns (a combined 25 strikeouts with just one run allowed) have little precedent in Rockies history, but the strength of his arsenal is a fastball that hopefully won't be as impacted by the thin air of Coors Field. In any case, he's on the road this week, facing a Phillies lineup that's been miserable so far.

Cade Cavalli SP WAS Washington • #24 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. MIN, at MIA Rostered 34% Cade Cavalli has recorded double-digit strikeouts in back-to-back starts, mostly on the strength of his curveball. Whether he's genuinely unlocked something remains to be seen, but a two-start week is too inviting to pass up, particularly with the matchups being more favorable than not.

Davis Martin SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #65 • Age: 29 Matchups at LAA, vs. SEA Rostered 70% Davis Martin has found success on the strength of a new cutter, which has mostly served to bolster his other offerings. His 1.95 ERA is obviously too good to be true, perhaps by two full runs, but he's deserving of your attention in a two-start week regardless.

Noah Schultz SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #22 • Age: 22 Matchup at LAA Rostered 77% A mid-April call-up, Noah Schultz has performed pretty well so far, and if not for all the walks, I might even say excellently. The Angels lineup can be dangerous, but it's also the most strikeout-prone, which works to the advantage of a bat-misser like Schultz.

Ryne Nelson SP ARI Arizona • #19 • Age: 28 Matchup vs. NYM Rostered 52% Ryne Nelson's past two starts have been nothing short of miserable, but a fly-ball pitcher like him really didn't stand a chance in the thin-air environment of Mexico City, where his last start took place. His history still suggests that he's likely to be a WHIP standout, and I'm betting it begins against a Mets lineup that enters the weekend ranking second-to-last in runs scored.

JR Ritchie SP ATL Atlanta • #60 • Age: 22 Matchups at SEA, at LAD Rostered 55% JR Ritchie's first two starts have positioned him as a high-floor pitcher capable of gobbling up innings. That makes him almost automatic in points leagues when he's in line for two starts, even if one is against the Dodgers.

Nick Martinez RP TB Tampa Bay • #28 • Age: 35 Matchups vs. TOR, at BOS Rostered 64% The Rays have tweaked Nick Martinez's arsenal to feature more changeups and sinkers, and it's had a big effect so far, leading to a 1.70 ERA and back-to-back starts of seven-plus innings. There will be some clunkers at some point, but it's hard to pass up two starts against lineups that rank in the bottom 10 in runs scored.

Joey Cantillo SP CLE Cleveland • #54 • Age: 26 Matchup at KC Rostered 69% Joey Cantillo isn't an efficient pitcher, but he misses bats at a better-than-average rate thanks to a wipeout changeup and should be able to limit damage well enough against an underwhelming Royals lineup.

Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 26 Matchup at TOR Rostered 66% The under-the-hood numbers look pretty good for Reid Detmers, with his new changeup rounding out his arsenal nicely, but they've to this point yielded just two starts that might be considered good. He was at least decent the last time he faced the Blue Jays, though, who continue to disappoint offensively.