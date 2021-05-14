Because of a doubleheader, two teams, the Angels and Twins, are in line to play eight games this week. That's compared to five games for the Royals, Brewers and Cardinals.

Of course, it just so happens that the teams playing eight games are facing mostly quality pitchers while the opposite is true for the teams playing five games. It complicates the sleeper picks, but as a general rule, you'll take extra games, particularly when the gap is as big as three.

Here are the top hitter recommendations among those rostered in less than 80 percent in CBS Sports leagues.

Sleeper hitters for Week 8 (May 17-23) Austin Riley 3B ATL Atlanta • #27 • Age: 24 Matchups NYM3, PIT4 ROSTERED 62% The Braves have the second-most favorable matchups this week, and Austin Riley has seen his batting average climb about 100 points over the past four weeks. I could see the power coming through in a big way. Gavin Lux 2B LAD L.A. Dodgers • #9 • Age: 23 Matchups ARI4, @SF3 ROSTERED 54% After struggling early, he has turned the corner in May, with even his strikeout rate being much improved. As a left-handed hitter, he should benefit from the six righties on the Dodgers' already favorable schedule. Jeimer Candelario 3B DET Detroit • #46 • Age: 27 Matchups @SEA3, @KC3 ROSTERED 59% HIs line-drive rate is making him out to be a pretty safe bet for batting average, and he has a bunch of back-end starters on the schedule this week. David Fletcher 2B LAA L.A. Angels • #22 • Age: 26 Matchups CLE3, MIN2, OAK3 ROSTERED 71% Of the teams playing eight games, the Angels' matchups are slightly more favorable, and you could see how their leadoff hitter might benefit from that volume, especially since he still has ground to make up in batting average. Justin Upton LF LAA L.A. Angels • #10 • Age: 33 Matchups CLE3, MIN2, OAK3 ROSTERED 46% The 33-year-old has yet to put together a sustained hot streak, but he's demonstrated enough power for you to run him out there for an eight-game week. Jorge Polanco 2B MIN Minnesota • #11 • Age: 27 Matchups CHW3, @LAA2, @CLE3 ROSTERED 65% The Twins' matchups in their eight games are actually pretty tough, but Jorge Polanco happens to be one of their hottest hitters right now. Tyler Naquin CF CIN Cincinnati • #12 • Age: 30 Matchups SF4, MIL3 ROSTERED 62% The Reds are getting him in the lineup more days than not, so he's my best guess to take advantage of what are the fourth-best matchups across the league this week, particularly with six righties on the schedule. Austin Hays LF BAL Baltimore • #21 • Age: 25 Matchups TB3, @WAS3 ROSTERED 39% He has done most of his damage against left-handed pitchers this year, and the Orioles have four of those on tap. They're expected to miss Max Scherzer in that Nationals series, too. Robbie Grossman LF DET Detroit • #8 • Age: 31 Matchups @SEA3, @KC3 ROSTERED 30% The Tigers' leadoff man has surprisingly been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the past week, and he'll try to keep it going against pitchers like Justin Dunn, Chris Flexen, Brad Keller and Mike Minor. Starlin Castro 3B WAS Washington • #13 • Age: 31 Week Rankings Matchups @CHC4, BAL3 ROSTERED 46% Josh Harrison has cooled off, but Starlin Castro has picked up his slack, hitting safely in every game this month. There's likely more power in there, too, and maybe having the third-best matchups this week will help it to break through.

Best hitter matchups for Week 8

1. Dodgers ARI4, @SF3

2. Braves NYM3, PIT4

3. Nationals @CHC4, BAL3

4. Reds SF4, MIL3

5. Angels CLE3, MIN2, OAK3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 8

1. Pirates @STL2, @ATL4

2. Royals MIL2, DET3

3. Rangers NYY4, HOU3

4. Brewers @KC2, @CIN3

5. Athletics HOU3, @LAA3